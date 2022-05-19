SHERIDAN — After a successful weekend in Cheyenne for the Sheridan High School boys and girls soccer teams, this weekend looks like business as usual with both teams peaking at just the right time in the season.
“We knew we could (play like we did at regionals) all year, and it felt nice to actually figure it out for one weekend,” Dane Steel said.
“We were all tired of not being as good as we should have been. We knew we could be better, so last week we got to work and we did it,” Colson Coon added.
The Broncs dominated action, earning the regional championship and No. 1 seed headed into the state tournament. The team faces Star Valley to start the state tournament, a team Broncs head coach Scott Soderstrom does not recall ever playing before. Regardless, after watching film and discussing strategy with the team, Soderstrom believes if his boys continue putting a full 80 minutes together like they did last week, the team will succeed.
“Having all our guys around for a few days in a row and being consistent was great,” Soderstrom said. “We stuck to the game plan and didn’t panic, which was successful.”
Lady Broncs head coach Kevin Rizer applauded his players’ performances in the regional tournament. The team fell in a competitive matchup against the top team in the state, Thunder Basin, after beating Campbell County High School to start, and struggling, but succeeding, against Laramie High School. Thunder Basin remains undefeated this season, and the Lady Broncs took the regional champions into penalty kicks after 100 minutes of play.
“We played hard against Thunder (Basin). They’re a very technical team and very talented,” Rizer said. “But our girls, I think they outworked them in the game, and because of that we had an opportunity to play for the win.”
Rizer and senior Ellie Williams agreed making it to the state tournament fulfilled the team’s initial goal. Now, hard work and outplaying the competition will put them in good position come Thursday, when Sheridan faces the West's No. 3-seed Jackson Hole at 2 p.m.
“The plan for this week is to take it game by game and not focus on the championship or winning state,” Williams said. “We’re going to focus on playing the team at hand and taking care of that game and doing what we know best. As Rizer says, we have to focus on the process. We can’t say we just want to win state and just think about that. We have to focus on how we play soccer, how we score goals, how we’re going to win the game at hand.”
Both teams anticipate focusing on the tournament one game at a time, starting Thursday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.