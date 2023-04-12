race006.jpg
Michael Rodgers (94) blows a tire during Wissota Midwest Mods race at Sheridan Speedway Sunday, July 10, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Speedway released its summer event schedule. 

The races feature track racing for all ages. Sheridan Speedway is located at 69 Industrial Lane in Sheridan. For more information, see sheridanspeedway.com

