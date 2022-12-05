61fa78dfd409c.image.jpg
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks win streak halted at seven games as they fell in game No. 2 against Bozeman, losing 7-4 Saturday night on the road. Sheridan bludgeoned the Icedogs 10-2 at the same location the previous night. 

The seven-game win streak started with a 3-2 victory over Great Falls Nov. 11. The Hawks swept Great Falls twice and Badlands during that span. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

