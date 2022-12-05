SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks win streak halted at seven games as they fell in game No. 2 against Bozeman, losing 7-4 Saturday night on the road. Sheridan bludgeoned the Icedogs 10-2 at the same location the previous night.
The seven-game win streak started with a 3-2 victory over Great Falls Nov. 11. The Hawks swept Great Falls twice and Badlands during that span.
Ryan McKenna started the blowout party Friday night with a power play goal with more than two minutes left in the first period. Bozeman tied the game 1:20 into the second period. The Hawks let loose. McKenna scored the second goal of the night to take the lead. Teejay Torgrimson extended the lead five minutes later. Makhai Sparks scored another goal 16 seconds later.
The Hawks led 4-1 at the second intermission — and they weren’t done yet. Tie Schumacher opened the third period with a goal less than two minutes in. Parker Norling scored around the 7th minute, then lit the lights again 20 seconds later. Josh Humphries got in on the scoring action with a goal 8 minutes into the final period. Norling scored a hat trick halfway into the third period. Bozeman scored their second and last goal of the night 11 seconds after Norling’s third goal of the night. Joseph Epplin continued the trend of the night — scoring goals in a hurry. Epplin scored the final goal of the night 12 seconds after Bozeman’s.
Sheridan goalie Jack Wood stopped 43 of 45 shots. The Hawks had 30 shots on goal.
Bozeman proved to be too much despite being dead last in the division, and 24 hours removed from a blowout loss. The Icedogs scored four unanswered goals in the first period. McKenna scored the Hawks’ first goal of the night 1:15 into the second period, but Bozeman scored the next. Wyatt Noble lit the scoreboard less than two minutes later. McKenna gave the Hawks some life scoring with less than 3 minutes left in the second period. The Hawks trailed 5-3 at the second intermission. Torgrimson scored for the Hawks in the third, but a pair of goals by Bozeman made it mute.
Bozeman outshot the Hawks 45-34 Saturday night.
The Hawks remain in third place in the Frontier Division. The Icedogs are last, and Gillette sits in first place.
Sheridan faces Great Falls on home ice Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30. The Hawks are 4-0 this season against the American’s and want to continue that trend.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.