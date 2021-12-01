SHERIDAN — How do you follow up winning your bracket in the Western Hemisphere’s largest youth soccer tournament? The answer seemed obvious to the Sheridan Storm boys.
They’re going to the biggest one in the world.
Next summer, the Storm’s under-16 team will travel overseas to take part in the Norway Cup. The tournament, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022, is expected to include 1,700 teams and 32,000 players from more than 50 countries.
“I think it’s really exciting mostly to see the boys get that opportunity to go and do something outside of Wyoming and outside of our own country,” Storm coach Scott Cleland said. “... I’d say the majority (of the players) haven’t been out of the country. They get along so well, so going with their friends and going with their teammates to experience that as a whole team is pretty special.”
Last July, Sheridan competed in the USA Cup in Blaine, Minnesota, and won the silver division with a 6-0 record. The event is an offshoot of the Norway Cup, so when the Storm saw signage posted there about the worldwide event, they set their sights on attending next summer.
Registration opened in October, and Cleland has been in email contact with a tournament representative.
“Just playing soccer in Minnesota was crazy enough, but now we’re going across the world to play soccer,” Storm player Kelten Crow said. “It’s just even more crazy.”
The Storm will start their season after school wraps up next spring. They’ll go to a tournament in Colorado in June to get used to playing with each other again before the Norway Cup in late July. Cleland said most of the roster remains the same as last year, with only a couple of changes.
Fifteen players are planning to head to Norway. Overall, the Storm will take a group of 55, including family members. It will cost each player approximately $2,500.
To help fundraise, the team launched an online auction, a Buffalo Hunt at Devil’s Tower raffle and a donation page. The auction runs for the next three weeks, and the raffle drawing will take place Dec. 30.
Cleland said multiple local businesses already have pledged money.
Since Cleland began coaching this group six years ago, the Storm have gone to a tournament — usually in Colorado or Utah — each summer. They went to the USA Cup in 2019 and 2021.
“It’s going to be a lot different, but we’ll come prepared to play,” Crow said. “... I don’t even know if they know what Wyoming is (in Norway), to be honest.”
Sheridan will be the only team from Wyoming in this year’s tournament and the first from the state in event history, per Norway Cup Events Coordinator and Club Contact Toril Kristoffersen. The closest teams to Sheridan to enter have been from Colorado.
The Norway Cup is slated for July 30 through Aug. 6 in Oslo, the country’s capital.