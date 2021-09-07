SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School swim team defeated Buffalo 122-52 Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.

Here are the individual results:

• Sheridan senior Isabel Cleland, junior Jaylynn Morgan, junior Olivia Dannhaus and junior Lilly Mountain won the 200-meter medley relay.

• Sheridan junior Alexa Rambur won the 200-meter freestyle.

• Dannhaus won the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter breaststroke.

• Sheridan sophomore Emily Walton won 1-meter diving.

• Morgan won the 100-meter butterfly.

• Buffalo sophomore Erin Houseman won the 100-meter freestyle.

• Dannhaus, Rambur, Sydney Black and Abigail Walton won the 200-meter freestyle relay.

• Cleland won the 100-meter backstroke.

• Rambur, Cleland, Mountain and Morgan won the 400-meter freestyle relay.

