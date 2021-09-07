SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School swim team defeated Buffalo 122-52 Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.
Here are the individual results:
• Sheridan senior Isabel Cleland, junior Jaylynn Morgan, junior Olivia Dannhaus and junior Lilly Mountain won the 200-meter medley relay.
• Sheridan junior Alexa Rambur won the 200-meter freestyle.
• Dannhaus won the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter breaststroke.
• Sheridan sophomore Emily Walton won 1-meter diving.
• Morgan won the 100-meter butterfly.
• Buffalo sophomore Erin Houseman won the 100-meter freestyle.
• Dannhaus, Rambur, Sydney Black and Abigail Walton won the 200-meter freestyle relay.
• Cleland won the 100-meter backstroke.
• Rambur, Cleland, Mountain and Morgan won the 400-meter freestyle relay.