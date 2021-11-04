SHERIDAN — For the last three months, the Sheridan Lady Broncs have worked a part-time job.
Or, at least, that’s what head coach Brent Moore called their swim season.
They have put in 20 hours a week — mornings, afternoons, evenings. They have lifted weights and swam 5,000-7,000 meters a day. Some, like junior Olivia Dannhaus, have even rejected junk food, eating healthy to stay in the best shape possible.
That all ends Saturday.
The Lady Broncs will head to Gillette for the 4A State Swim Meet Friday and Saturday. Fourteen of the team’s 17 swimmers and divers qualified for the event.
“I think, percentage-wise, it’s one of the best years we’ve had,” Moore said. “I think that’s a priority. They want to compete. It speaks to their competitiveness, really.”
Beginning Friday afternoon, the divers will participate in the preliminary and semifinal rounds. Later that evening, all the swimmers will race. The top 12 swimmers and divers in each event return Saturday.
The meet resembles many of the others from this year, just on a larger scale.
“I’m very nervous because it’s a big meet, but I’m really excited because everyone has worked really hard this season,” Dannhaus said. “We’ve put in the effort. Our hard work is going to pay off, and we’re expecting really good results.”
Moore tweaked the Lady Broncs’ practices to protect their bodies the last few weeks. Three weeks out from the meet, they stopped morning workouts. Then, for the last two weeks, they tapered: backed off on volume, bumped up the short-distance intensity and allowed themselves some extra rest.
“For five-sixths of the season, we do really hard workouts and we get all torn down,” junior Jaylynn Morgan said. “Then, we get two weeks where we get to recover and our muscles get to recover.”
“Taper is nice,” Dannhaus said. “It’s easy.”
So Wednesday, only two days from their biggest meet of the year, the Lady Broncs were enjoying practice, smiling and laughing at coaches and savoring their last few days as a team.
Moore has seen this all year. In August, he noticed how positive his team was. It has only grown in attitude and closeness since.
“The bond they have with each other and the culture they’ve created has made it a really pleasant place to be every day, even though the work has maybe been unpleasant at times,” Moore said. “They have loved to be there and want to suffer together and make it a positive place to be.”
On one of the two whiteboards on the back wall at the Sheridan Junior High School pool, the Lady Broncs have a running list of their words of the week. Their final two: “work hard” and “joy.”
That pretty much represents the team, if you ask senior Isabel Cleland.
Cleland thinks she will cry after finishing the state meet Saturday. Last Monday, her teammates informed the seniors it was their last Monday practice ever.
“I was yelling at people to not say that,” Cleland said with a laugh. “It makes me really sad.”
The other whiteboard features a scribbled quote: “Opportunity doesn’t knock — it presents itself when you beat down the door.”
That’s what the last three months have been about. Preparing to beat down the door.
“We’ve worked hard,” Cleland said. “We’re ready for this.”