SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team hosted Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Buffalo high schools Tuesday afternoon, and the Broncs beat all three teams during its third meet of the early season.
Sheridan scored a 119 to the Thunder Basin Bolts’ 58 points, 136 points to the Camels’ 20 and finished with 92 points to the Bison’s 87 total.
Broncs swimmer Bryson Shosten qualified for the 4A state meet in the short course, 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:13.00, though the junior won the 400-meter freestyle race with a time of 4:55.24, just 1.11 seconds over the 4A qualifying time. Junior Isaac Otto swam a 59.58 in the 100-meter freestyle race to also qualify for state competition.
The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Otto, junior Ben Patten, freshman Luca Sinclair and Shosten won the event with a time of 1:51.90.
Freshman diver Rio Tanner finished third of four divers with a score of 126.8.