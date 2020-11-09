SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs swimming and diving team finished eighth of 12 teams at the 4A State Championship meet in Laramie Friday, while several Sheridan swimmers finished in the top half of their events.
In the 200-yard medley relay, senior Libby Green, junior Isabel Cleland, sophomore Jaylynn Morgan and sophomore Lilly Mountain finished fifth with a time of 1:59.14.
The Lady Broncs’ 200-yard freestyle relay team finished sixth, as Morgan, Mountain, Cleland and junior Sydney Black finished with a 1:46.49 time.
Sheridan’s 400-yard freestyle relay, consisting of sophomore Alexa Rambur, Black, Green and senior Dana Weatherby, placed eighth with a time of 4:03.32.
Cleland finished 10th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.83 and placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.03.
Morgan swam a 26.40 in the 50-yard freestyle to place ninth and finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.47.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Rambur finished 12th with a time of 5:55.32.
Junior Maggie Moseley placed 11th on the diving board with a score of 324.35.