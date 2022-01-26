SHERIDAN — Here’s what Bryson Shosten thinks he’ll miss the most.
Every weekday morning during swim season, he drags himself out of bed at 5:15 a.m., makes himself a bowl of oatmeal, pounds an energy drink and drives off to morning practice before school. It’s just as much a friend hangout as it is a team workout.
“We get up early every morning to do something we all love and all enjoy doing and are all working toward,” Shosten said. “It’s a great feeling to know everyone cares as much as I do about the sport.”
What could feel like work has felt special to this year’s Sheridan Broncs swim team.
But in three weeks, it will be over. Shosten and his five fellow seniors’ high school swimming careers will end, at the state meet or before.
The Broncs took another step toward the close of their season by hosting their last home competition Tuesday. They beat Thunder Basin and Campbell County at Sheridan Junior High School in an evening also serving as senior night. Shosten cried during the festivities.
“This is the best team I’ve ever had. Today is a very sad day,” Shosten said before pausing for a moment. “But a happy one. I’m happy for this team.”
It was one of the few times a Bronc senior used the word “team” Tuesday. Mostly, they called themselves a brotherhood.
“It really feels like we’re a brotherhood instead of just being a bunch of dudes who show up and swim every day,” senior Aiden Milne said.
The team and culture took time to develop. This year’s team is larger than any since head coach Brent Moore took over the program 10 years ago. He led approximately half a dozen total swimmers then. Now, he rosters that many in his senior class alone on a 20-plus-man squad. He credits this season’s upperclassmen — most of whom have swum all four years — with solidifying the brotherhood.
“It’s because of their leadership, and they have bought in for three years,” Moore said. “There are guys younger than them who have bought in the same way. We’re not fighting attendance or getting guys to show up on time. They actually want to do well, not just for themselves but for each other.”
That applies in and out of the pool. Last fall, the seniors gathered together and talked about the upcoming season. They agreed they wanted it to be their best yet.
In the past, the Broncs organized team dinners, but they were lost to COVID-19 last year. This season, the seniors brought them back with a family-like twist. No phones at the dinner table. Senior Trace Szekula thought of the idea, and the rest of the leaders instantly jumped on board. No pushback.
No one has broken the rule, either. Well, except for that one time senior Ben Patten received a Snapchat message. Szekula and Shosten were sitting next to Patten and yelled at him to put away his phone. Patten obliged.
The team dinners take place Thursdays before out-of-town meets. After practice, the Broncs walk to a nearby house. Parents take care of the food — maybe it’s chicken and mashed potatoes that week — and the Broncs hang out for a couple hours. They eat and chat and play games. Attendance is strongly encouraged. They typically leave by 8:30 p.m. to ensure they rest before a weekend full of swimming.
Moore doesn’t attend mostly due to conflicts with his schedule, but he also wants his team to have some time that isn’t coach-dictated.
The Broncs share a lot of time with each other anyway. They sit in class together, compete together, endure team bus rides and eat team dinners. After doing some quick math, Patten estimates he has spent 480 hours practicing at Sheridan Junior High School during the last four years. That doesn’t include meets or any other team activities.
All of the seniors agreed the brotherhood aspect of the team pushes them in the pool, too. They don’t want to let each other down with bad times or poor effort.
“We’re not just doing it for ourselves,” Patten said. “We’re doing it as a team.”
So far, 10 Broncs have qualified for the state meet, and a few others are close. Moore said he would love to reach 13 or 14 qualifiers. It’s one last opportunity for the seniors to swim at the high school level and the Broncs to be together as a team.
“I think it’s starting to set in,” senior Isaac Otto said. “When state hits, I think it will be a full realization.”
They’ll all miss it.
Results from Tuesday’s meet
The Broncs claimed the 1-meter diving event and won 10 of the 11 races Tuesday at Sheridan Junior High School. They beat Thunder Basin 140-22 and Campbell County 129-42.
Sheridan will head to the Gillette Invite Friday afternoon.