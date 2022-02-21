SHERIDAN — For most of Saturday, the Sheridan Broncs sat atop the standings of the 4A East Regional Wrestling Tournament. Then, in the final minutes of a nine-hour event at Sheridan High School, Thunder Basin surged into first place and clinched it.
The Broncs finished as the runners-up, 2.5 points behind the Bolts’ total of 252.
It led to some mixed feelings. Sheridan positioned itself well for next weekend’s state tournament, and second place, especially just a couple points back from first, is hardly shabby. But the Broncs wanted — and still want — more.
“There’s a little meat left on the bone,” head coach Tyson Shatto said. “We fell short. That needs to be a little motivation to us. We have another week to right the ship. We have a big goal in mind, and this doesn’t deviate from that. We’ve been steadfast since day one that that (winning a state championship) is our goal. We’re not going to let a little 2.5-point deficit deter us from that.”
Many members of Sheridan’s team have seen slim margins in big meets before. At last year’s state tournament, the Broncs placed second to Natrona County by just four points.
“It’s wrestling’s m.o.,” Shatto said. “There’s some heartbreak. There’s some rewards. As a coach, you go through those highs, and you go through those lows. It was just one of those days. Emotional day, a great day, that I believe set us up for next week.”
Saturday marked the first time Sheridan hosted a true regional tournament since 2014. It put on a regional event last year, but due to COVID-19, only half of the 4A East attended. The 4A was divided into four quadrants instead of the normal two conferences for regionals to decrease the number of people in each location.
Saturday, 14 Broncs placed in the top four in their respective weight classes. Five went undefeated and won individual regional championships.
Sheridan will send 22 wrestlers to the state tournament. Though the Broncs will receive only 14 scores, the Wyoming High School Activities Association allows the teams to bring a few others who are deserving.
“We just have a great team full of competitors,” said sophomore Terran Grooms, who claimed a regional championship at 160 pounds. “They’ll do everything they can to win.”
Senior Rudy Osborne, who won a regional title at 132 pounds, also hit another milestone. With a victory in the semifinals match, he reached 100 career wins. He said it felt special, but he had something else weighing heavier on him.
“The team score is definitely the thing that’s in my mind right now,” he said. “... I’d say it’s more of a job’s-not-finished mentality. I have to go home tonight and manage my weight just like it’s any other night.”
Shatto, who was named the 4A East Coach of the Year, said he needs the Broncs to keep that attitude. He wants it to drive them for one more week as they chase their first state championship since 1990.
The state tournament kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday. It will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“It’s going to be a grind,” Grooms said.
Full list of Sheridan’s top-four finishers:
106 pounds — Cody Inman placed second
106 — Zander Cleland placed third
120 — Kolten Powers placed first
126 — Cody Dunham placed second
126 — Cole Riesen placed fourth
132 — Rudy Osborne placed first
138 — Kelten Crow placed first
145 — Dawson Goss placed second
152 — Dane Steel placed first
160 — Nahir Aguirre placed fourth
160 — Terran Grooms placed first
170 — Colson Coon placed second
195 — Aiden Selcher placed third
220 — Jim Strobbe placed second