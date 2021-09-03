SHERIDAN — Jeff Mowry brought up only one mistake.
After his team’s game against Cheyenne South Friday, he immediately mentioned a lost fumble on the Sheridan Broncs’ first offensive possession.
But from there, Mowry’s words were complimentary and the Broncs’ post-fumble play was dominant. Through the first two weeks of the season, they haven’t had much to complain about.
Sheridan sprinted past the Bison at Homer Scott Field, tallying 56 first-half points and pitching a defensive shutout. The Broncs subbed in younger players and ran out the clock for much of the second half to win 56-0 and move to 2-0 this season.
“We had a little turnover on our first drive, which isn’t what you plan out,” Mowry said. “But in everything else, the kids really came out and played. That was something we really didn’t do a week ago against Laramie. We had a slow start … We did better tonight. We came out and played with energy and got up like we should.”
The Broncs dropped 56 or more points on Cheyenne South for the third consecutive year. Friday, they fell short of last week’s score — a 57-0 road victory against Laramie — by just one point.
After the opening fumble, Sheridan began the rout with two touchdowns in two minutes by junior Dominic Kaszas. Senior Texas Tanner and sophomore Nahir Aguirre each added two rushing touchdowns of their own in the first half.
Overall, Sheridan passed for two scores, ran for four and returned two kicks to the end zone.
Got all that?
The Broncs’ gained 511 yards of total offense and held Cheyenne South to 100. They forced two turnovers and added 169 return yards, setting their offense up with short fields.
“The offense has done a nice job (the last two weeks),” Mowry said. “The defense has gotten us in good field position. And the special teams have been huge. You saw a couple huge returns tonight that had significance.
“The kids were focused and relaxed, and you could tell they were having fun.”
In the second half, Sheridan played its backups and utilized an uber-conservative offensive approach.
“I was just excited to see all the younger players get in a lot of reps,” senior Texas Tanner said. “I just think it’s amazing that they get to play so much varsity. It’s really good for them.”
Next Friday, Sheridan travels to Cheyenne Central. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on the NFHS Network.
“That’s a tough place to play,” Mowry said. “Any time you go down there, that’s a good football team.”