SHERIDAN — Playing their first home event of the season, the Sheridan High School tennis girls beat Jackson 3-2 while the boys lost 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs were supposed to play at home again Friday against Natrona County and Kelly Walsh, but due to predicted bad weather, those matches were moved to Monday. Sheridan will play Natrona County at 11 a.m. and Kelly Walsh at 3 p.m.
Both boys singles players, sophomore Landis Zebroski and senior Luke Lawson, lost to Jackson in two sets. Zebroski fell in back-to-back 6-0 sets, and Lawson dropped 6-2 and 7-5.
In doubles, the boys took two of three matches with Jackson.
Junior Jake Woodrow and sophomore Cael Hamrick won 6-3 and 6-2. Sophomore Aaron Bujans and sophomore Peter Jost followed, winning 6-2, 7-6 and 6-4. Freshman Sean Brown and sophomore Peter LaRosa were defeated by scores of 7-5 and 6-4.
The girls claimed one of two singles matches and two of three in doubles.
Junior Sydni Bilyeu won 6-2 and 6-4 in the No. 1 singles spot. Sophomore Alli Ligocki lost by scores of 2-6, 6-0 and 7-5.
In the top doubles spot, sophomore Madi Katschke and senior Hailey Herzog fell 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2.
Sophomore May Lawson and junior Gillian Mitzel responded with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory in the No. 2 doubles position.
Junior Katie Venn and senior Laurin Jensen kept things rolling after Lawson and Mitzel, winning by scores of 7-6, 6-7 and 7-5.