SHERIDAN — Spring is bringing more than just rain and flowers for the Sheridan High School tennis teams.
It’s also giving the Broncs players another chance to improve, while looking forward to next fall. Sheridan tennis hosted Powell on Saturday in an exhibition match so both teams could get some extra time on the courts.
“Our spring season is our developmental season,” said Sheridan head coach Bob Faurot. “It’s just to get better.”
To that end, Faurot said the two teams didn’t keep score during Saturday’s match.