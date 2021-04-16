SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Jarett Hoy was a part of the 2020 tennis No. 3 doubles team that ended up winning the 4A state championship title in the fall.
There is no state tournament for the spring season, but it can heavily impact how somebody performs during the following fall season.
Last year’s spring season was not played due to COVID-19. Hoy didn’t miss a step throughout his play, proven through a state championship title, but the break made him appreciate the team and atmosphere more when he came back.
“This spring season is mostly for training,” Hoy said.
Junior Laurin Jensen thinks of technique more than winning during spring season because, like Hoy, she knows technique ultimately leads to success. Jensen missed the opportunity last season due to the cancellation of spring sports.
“I really missed the opportunity to get better and improve my game,” Jensen said.
Jensen said without a spring season, it felt as if they were thrust into the fall season, though head coach Bob Faurot thought otherwise.
“Seeing how both teams placed third at state, I don’t think we lost as much the other schools did,” Faurot said.
As a team in the fall, the boys and girls both placed third. Seniors Tristan Thompson and Jarett Hoy earned a state championship in No. 3 doubles. Senior Julia Kutz also won an individual state championship in girls No. 2 singles.
Tennis is one of the few sports to have two seasons in one school year, including golf.
Faurot approaches the spring season as a time for players to improve, echoing what Hoy and Jensen said about how they use the spring season. Players are not forced to compete if they play another spring sport and are encouraged to participate in the other sport. While in previous years other coaches did not allow seniors to be a part of the team in the spring season, Faurot allows it.
“They add to the leadership,” Faurot said. “I do not have problems with them having senioritis on the court.”
Middle-schoolers are allowed to practice with the team during the spring season, as well, providing opportunities for younger players to improve fundamentals.
Additionally, the Broncs and Lady Broncs do not compete in scored matches and compete in less matches than the fall season. Athletes focus on developing strokes and strategies and implementing it during competition.
The girls and boys high school teams travel to Hardin, Montana, Saturday to play singles and doubles matches, starting at 9 a.m.