SHERIDAN — The Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball games will be played in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Friday on Sheridan College's campus.
The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m., and the boys start at 7:30 p.m. Players chosen to compete in the game must report to Sheridan College campus, located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan, Wednesday.
Coaches are Jay Collins and Lauren Davis from Northwest College in Powell.
Sheridan's Alex Sanders was chosen to play for the boys team.
Spectators may purchase tickets online at gofan.co/app/events/622774?schoolId=WY22328 or at the door. Those 8 years old and younger get in free.