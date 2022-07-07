SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Mystix softball organization will host a tournament this weekend in Sheridan, with games set to take place at Sheridan College and John Oatts Fields on Sixth Street.
Games will begin Friday evening at 5 p.m. and will continue through Sunday. Teams will travel from across Wyoming and Montana to attend the event, which features girls primarily between the ages of 8 to 16.
This is the second year of the tournament hosted locally and approximately 40 teams are set to attend.
Entrance to the games is free of charge, though concession stand purchases will benefit the local nonprofit softball program, which includes girls from both Sheridan and Johnson counties.
For a full schedule of games, see tourneymachine.com and search for the Bomber Mountain Battle of the Bats.