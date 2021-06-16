SHERIDAN — Three local coaches were selected as Coach of the Year award winners by the Wyoming Coaches Association Tuesday.
Taylor Kelting of Sheridan High School was named the 4A boys outdoor track Coach of the Year. Two months ago, Kelting was chosen as boys indoor track Coach of the Year.
Tongue River’s Steve Hanson claimed the Coach of the Year title for 2A girls outdoor track while Scott Orchard won the assistant outdoor track prize.
These coaches will be honored at the annual WCA Hall of Fame Awards Banquet at 7 p.m. July 23 in Casper.