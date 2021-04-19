BIG HORN — The Sheridan High School boys varsity soccer team wasn’t exactly defending its home turf but still earned a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon over visiting Laramie High School.
The Broncs played the conference clash at Big Horn High School due the Sheridan track and field team hosting a meet at the same time at Homer Scott Field.
Sheridan took control of the game on goals by Colson Coon and Frank Sinclair, with Oliver Butler assisting on both scores. Sinclair also had an assist on Coon's goal.
Laramie attempted to rally with a goal late in the second half but the Broncs’ defense stood firm to complete the victory, with Sheridan goalie Chris Larson recording two saves on the day.
“We gave up a cheap one,” said Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom. “We still won the game but that one hurt.”
Led by seniors Butler and Xander Coon, Soderstrom said the Broncs continue to benefit from an experienced defense that helps Sheridan shut down opponents.
“We play defense first,” Soderstrom said. “We’re proud of it. We take pride in it.”
Sheridan improved to 9-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play with Saturday’s victory.