BUFFALO — As the saying goes, there’s strength in numbers.
Both the Sheridan boys and girls track and field teams showed exactly how true that maxim could be in their opening meet of the 2021 outdoor season in Buffalo Friday.
With more than 100 participating in the dual meet, the Broncs and Lady Broncs displayed depth and potential.
Overall, coach Taylor Kelting said the two teams combine for more than 140 student-athletes. That includes 85 freshman and sophomores, and 60 juniors and seniors.
“It’s great,” Kelting said. “It’s exciting for the future. It also shows the commitment to our program.”
The head coach admits there can be somewhat of a flip side to having such strong numbers, but it’s an issue he’s more than happy to have.
“It can be challenging on a daily basis,” Kelting said. “But it makes us better coaches.
“We’re just doing a nice job of building our program and getting kids to come out every year,” he added.
However, there was some concern heading into the spring season. Participation had dipped slightly during the previous indoor track and field seasons — though, for obvious reasons.
“We didn’t know what our numbers would be for outdoors,” Kelting said. “But, we kept filling up the bleachers.”
Another potential issue heading into Friday’s dual meet was the teams’ youth and inexperience.
“We have two classes that have never competed in a high school meet before,” Kelting said.
Thus, Buffalo provided Sheridan with an early-season measuring stick.
“We’re always trying to improve each week,” Kelting said. “They did a fantastic job in the opener. I liked how they attacked in every event.
“We wanted to see their preparation. We wanted to see where they were,” he added. “Now we can build on that.”
The Sheridan boys team was literally paced by senior Nicholas Hale and Dominic Kaszas, who finished 1-2 in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, with Hale, a senior, posting winning times of 11.88 and 23.57 seconds, respectively.
The Broncs also swept the top four spots in the 400-meter dash, with all four posting individual personal records, led by junior Nathan Fitzpatrick (52.21).
“Nathan is one of our studs,” Kelting said, adding the Broncs should be led this spring by their “phenomenal” pole vaulters and “great” sprinters.
“We’re really pleased with where the boys team is right now,” the coach said. “We scored in every individual event except the triple jump.”
The Lady Broncs had an equally impressive showing at Buffalo.
“We have a young girls team,” Kelting said. “We’re trying to build as much depth as we can there, too.”
At Friday’s dual meeting, junior Megan Hodges posted personal records in both the 100-meter (13.50 seconds) and 200-meter (27.56 second) dash events on Friday, while second-year standout Abby Newton led the field in the 400-meter dash (1:04.25).
Jaylynn Morgan, a sophomore, then paced the Lady Broncs in the 800-meter run with a winning time of 2:32.54, while taking second in the 1600-meter run (5:47.41). Kelting said she also showed off her versatility by placing fourth in the discus (97 feet, 7 inches).
Not to be outdone by her teammates, junior Preslee Moser posted a prequalifying jump of 5’3” in the long jump.
“She did a really nice job for us,” Kelting said. “She’s going to get better and better.”
Alex Cameron also posted a prequalifying mark in the shot put with a winning toss of 39’11”, with runner-up Maggie McStay just missing out on another prequalifying throw for the Lady Broncs by just 3 inches.
“Overall, I was super pleased with what the kids did (Friday),” Kelting said. “Last week, we had a great week of practice. We wanted to build on that.”