SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys and girls track and field team dominated the field Saturday while hosting the Dan Hansen Invitational.
The Broncs recorded 168 points to take first place, more than 60 points better than second-place Natrona County High School, which finished with 104 points.
Tongue River High School (34 points) was eighth overall, while Big Horn High School (32.5 points) finished in ninth place.
The competition in the girls division proved fierce, but Sheridan again was able to put together a winning total of 107.5 points, which proved just enough to beat out runner-up Thunder Basin (102 points).
Tongue River girls (53 points) and Big Horn girls (2 points) placed seventh and 10th, respectively.
“I thought our kids did a really nice job throughout all of the events,” said Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting. “We continue to improve at the right time.
“They are staying hungry and disciplined,” he added. “We look forward to seeing how they progress in the next few weeks.”
The top three finishers by Sheridan, Tongue River and Big Horn team members in the various events at the Dan Hansen Invitational included:
Boys
100-meter dash
• Third place: Sheridan’s Nicholas Hale — 11.05 seconds
400-meter dash
• Second place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 52.82 seconds
800-meter run
• First place: Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson — 2:05.41
• Second place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 2:06.21
1,600-meter run
• First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 4:35.21
• Second place: Sheridan’s David Standish — 4:35.76
• Third place: Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson — 4:38.06
3,200-meter run
• First place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 10:18.54
110-meter hurdles
• First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 15.86 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• Second place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, Riley Green, Will Huckeba and Carson Bates — 45.46 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• First place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins, Trent Foster, Izak Aksamit and Patrick Aasby — 3:32.88
Pole vault
• First place: Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet, 7 inches
• Third place: Sheridan’s Kaden Moeller — 12 feet, 5 inches
Triple jump
• Third place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 40 feet, 2 inches
Shot put
• First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 50 feet, 3 inches
Discus
• First place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 164 feet, 2.5 inches
• Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 162 feet, 5.5 inches
• Third place: Jacob Knobloch — 146 feet, 7 inches
Girls
100-meter dash
• Second place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 12.52 seconds
• Third place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, Tongue River — 12.59 seconds
400-meter dash
• First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 59.39 seconds
1,600-meter run
• First place: Sheridan’s Katie Turpin — 5:31.43
3,200-meter run
• First place: Sheridan’s Abby Newton — 11:53.81
4x100-meter relay
• Third place: Sheridan’s Abby Bolton, Brynn Burton, Megan Hodges and Piper O’Dell — 52.14 seconds
High jump
• First place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 2 inches
• Second place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 5-2
• Third place, Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5-0
Long jump
• Third place: Tongue River’s Waycee Harvey — 17-1
Triple jump
• First place: Sheridan’s Abby Bolton — 36 feet, 0.75 inches
• Third place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 34 feet
Shot put
• Second place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 38 feet, 7 inches
• Third place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 36 feet, 5.5 inches
Discus
• Third place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 118 feet, 10 inches