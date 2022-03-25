SHERIDAN — Aiden O’Leary looked a little out of place standing at the starting line. Then, he took off running. He blazed down the track in a gray quarter-zip sweater and khaki pants.
“Just trying not to rip them,” he said afterward.
“Aiden looked like a State Farm agent,” Sheridan High School head coach Taylor Kelting said.
Wyatt Philipp rocked a dress shirt on top and a pair of athletic shorts on the bottom. Abby Newton held a clipboard while corralling a group of junior high athletes at the starting line of a race. Austin Akers and more than a half dozen others stood on a set of movable bleachers and recorded results with stopwatches.
Some of the Sheridan High School track and field athletes competed. Kelting put others to work. Their team combined with the Sheridan Junior High School track crew to hold the 2022 Whites vs. Brights Meet, an intersquad event at Sheridan High School Thursday.
“It’s fun,” Kelting said. “That’s why we have these fun meets. We’re extremely serious about our program and what we do, but sometimes it’s fun to be able to have those kids (here) and be able to do those kinds of things.”
The other reason:
“I just think it’s a huge program-builder,” Kelting said. “We always talk about building a foundation, and for them to be able to do that, they have to see what our younger and some of our varsity kids look like and what they have to do to get to that level. (The junior high athletes) don’t get to see us a lot because we’re on the road when they’re doing stuff, so it’s cool to be able to do that today.”
Sheridan had put on lighthearted meets in front of their home crowd like this before, but Thursday was the first time it included the junior high competitors. Kelting wants to make it an annual event.
Scores were kept, and Kelting encouraged the high school and junior high competitors to do their best, but he said the numbers will really be used only on the depth chart. Some athletes perform very well at meets like Thursday’s because there’s no pressure. For others, their results slip slightly because the relaxed event doesn’t get their competitive juices flowing like normal.
“It’s actually very interesting,” assistant coach Art Baures said.
Of course, some might have been limited by their attire, too.
The high school team sent its top athletes to the Broomfield Shootout in Broomfield, Colorado, this weekend. Their bus departed just after 6 a.m. Friday. But on Thursday, they were the ones helping host the event, earning a day off from practice.
Carl Askins, in a pink Hawaiian shirt and khaki shorts, raked the long jump pit. Dulce Carroll acted as the announcer for the high jump event. A group moved hurdles on and off the tracks at the requisite times.
They cheered on the junior high kids. The younger team, comprised of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, began practice earlier this month but doesn’t have a meet against competition of the same age until April 9 in Buffalo.
Kelting, a physical education teacher at Sheridan Junior High, said he had kids coming up to him all week, telling him how excited they were about Thursday.
“We are a connected program,” he said, “even though we’re at two different schools.”