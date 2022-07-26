SHERIDAN — After a strenuous battle against the Casper Oilers, the Sheridan Troopers came out victorious in their first game in the Wyoming American Legion Class ‘AA’ State Tournament. The clash ended with a score of 6-2 in Sheridan’s favor.
“This was a great start for the seniors,” Troopers head coach Ben Phillips said. “We had a great atmosphere and the crowd was electric. Our defense played really well and Trevor did too.”
Trevor Stowe went six and two-thirds innings for the Troopers, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out five batters. Dalton Nelson closed out the game, throwing one-third of an inning in relief.
The Troopers racked up most of their points in the fourth inning, tallying three runs, with additional single-run innings in the first, third and fifth frames.
Nelson led the Troopers at the plate with three hits on four at-bats and three RBIs.
A great hometown crowd showed up to support the Troopers, with an electric buzz flowing through the crowd.
“I’m really glad that state is here in Sheridan,” Stowe said. “It’s really great to have the home crowd.”
Going into the next game against the Cheyenne Sixers today, July 26, at 7 p.m., the team plans to bring their all, hoping to get further in the bracket and make a run at the state title.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.