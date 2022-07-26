SHERIDAN — After a strenuous battle against the Casper Oilers, the Sheridan Troopers came out victorious in their first game in the Wyoming American Legion Class ‘AA’ State Tournament. The clash ended with a score of 6-2 in Sheridan’s favor. 

“This was a great start for the seniors,” Troopers head coach Ben Phillips said. “We had a great atmosphere and the crowd was electric. Our defense played really well and Trevor did too.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

