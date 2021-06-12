SHERIDAN — It’s not Christmas, but it almost feels like it for the Sheridan Troopers.
It’s conference season.
“There’s not a better time of the year, honestly,” pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Carter Dubberley said.
The Troopers split a conference doubleheader Thursday at Gillette. They claimed the first game 9-0 before falling 8-4 in the second.
In nonconference games, Sheridan hosted West Fargo ND at Ernie Rotellini Field for two games Friday evening, but scores were unavailable by press time.
Saturday, the Troopers welcome the 406 Flyers to Ernie Rotellini Field for another doubleheader before continuing their conference schedule at Cheyenne Post 6 Wednesday.
At this point in the season, coach Ben Phillips wants his team to simply play competitively.
“I told the guys, ‘I don’t care if we win or lose,’” Phillips said. “‘Let’s keep it a close game and give ourselves opportunities.’ We’re capable of being in every single game we play … We just need to play seven full (innings).”
Earlier this month, Phillips felt his team was not living up to its potential with the bats.
“Our hitting is not as consistent as I would like it to be,” Phillips told The Sheridan Press June 1. “We’ll hit a couple games, then we’ll struggle. We’ll hit a couple of games, then struggle. We need to hit every single game.”
In Sheridan’s six games since then, it failed to reach nine runs only once. It scored 14 or more in four of the six contests. Four Troopers batted .500 or higher during that span.
“I feel like it was a little bit of a shift in mentality,” said Dubberley, who is hitting .302 this season. “I felt like we had better approaches going into the games. We were more relaxed at the plate. We were more confident in ourselves. Being the first week out of school, it felt like we had a little more time to rest up and be ready to go, and that’s what made us successful.”
Last week, the Troopers used drills like angle batting practice to focus on keeping their hands inside, letting pitches get deeper into the zone before swinging and driving the ball the other way.
So they’ve gotten in a little bit of a rhythm. Now, it’s simply a matter of maintaining it.
“This will be a good barometer, after these next six games, of where we’re at,” Phillips said Wednesday.
Though the two days Dubberley and catcher/outfielder Cody Kilpatrick have circled on their calendars are June 21 and 22. They hold a home doubleheader against rival Casper June 21 and another two-game home slate against archfoe Gillette the next day.
“There’s nothing better than playing Gillette in a doubleheader,” Dubberley said.
“We don’t get along with Casper, either, to say the least,” Kilpatrick added.
Those two days — almost like Christmas morning.