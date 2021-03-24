SHERIDAN — The rhythmic sounds of baseballs hitting a catcher’s glove and pinging off a player’s bat punctuated a 56-degree day at Thorne-Rider Park last Thursday. Sheridan Jets and Troopers players migrated from the batting cages to Ernie Rotellini Field within the 4 p.m. hour as the Legion Baseball teams welcomed eager athletes to voluntary practices ahead of the Troopers’ first official practices March 29.
The “open bullpen” voluntary practices began Feb. 1 in an effort for returning players to begin getting their arms in shape and finesse batting technique, but any player interested in playing for the Troopers or Jets was able to participate and practice.
“It’s exciting,” senior Carter Dubberley said. “It’s the best time of year, in my opinion.”
The Sheridan Troopers, which finished with a 39-22 record and third in the Legion Baseball AA Wyoming state tournament last year, return four of its six All-State competitors. Head coach Ben Phillips suspects six to seven Troopers this season could make the All-State teams at the end of this season if the team stays injury-free and healthy, and Phillips doesn’t expect to have to coach effort.
Dubberley earned first-team honors last season by batting .358 and finished the season with a 2.60 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Junior Dalton Nelson was also named to the first team with 40 RBIs and leading the Troopers with a .400 batting average.
Junior Michael Greer led the Troopers with 47 RBIs, 15 doubles and four home runs during the 2020 season to earn a second-team All-State selection, and junior Trevor Stowe posted a .303 batting average, 32 RBIs and 41 strikeouts on the mound to also earn a second-team nod.
Caden Steel pointed out the Troopers’ experience, Greer spoke of the Troopers’ experience playing with each other and Dubberley added that chemistry and trust will help the team to success this season.
Additionally, Phillips will field several players who played for the Legion B Sheridan Jets last season. The Jets lost 1-0 to the Casper Crush in the championship game, and Brennan Mortenson, Cael Hamrick, Nate Killian, Dylan Greenough-Groom and Anthony Carlson will play for the Troopers this season.
“I love where we’re at on paper,” Phillips said. “We’ve got lots of depth, lots of experience. Paper looks great, but that means absolutely nothing if you don’t go out and continue to work hard.”
Phillips highlighted the pitching depth that comes from experienced Troopers players and the Jets players who will immediately contribute on the mound. The head coach stressed hard work will lead the hypothetical talent to translate to the Troopers’ performance but said the players’ eagerness through the first several weeks of the voluntary practices showed their willingness to put in the work to become a successful team.
With both future Troopers and Jets players, Jets head coach Austin Cowen sent balls to various spots on the baseball field last Thursday, and players called for their teammates who fielded the ball to throw to first, second or third base. After several miscommunications, Cowen called a meeting at home plate to reiterate the importance of communication and situational awareness in a replication of Phillips’ hard work sentiment.
“The groundwork is there,” Phillips said. “We have the parts we need to be one of the top teams in the area, in my opinion. You can talk about that, but you have to go out and perform.”
Sheridan’s Legion Baseball programs adds a “C” team to its lineup as an opportunity for younger players to develop their fundamental skills more quickly in preparation to play for the Jets, then Troopers. The creation of the 15-and-under program led to increased popularity at the voluntary practices, and the C team will practice more frequently and regularly throughout baseball season compared to recreation league travel teams.
Current Troopers players said the C team’s season, during which they will play against other Legion prep teams, benefit the 15-and-under players’ development simply by affording them live at-bats and introducing them to opponents they may face for five to six years.
The Troopers open their season at home with a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. against the Cheyenne Post 6 April 24. Sheridan lost 5-4 to Cheyenne in the state tournament to finish third, and Phillips predicts “sloppy” baseball to open both teams’ seasons but his players hope to avenge last season’s loss and use the games as a gauge for the Troopers’ potential.
As exhibited in Troopers players giving each other a hard time for mistakes made last Thursday, after almost two months of voluntary practices and one month away from opening day brings predictable excitement from the baseball players.
“ [I’m] just [looking forward] to winning games and having fun with all the boys,” Stowe said.