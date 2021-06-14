SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers entered Saturday with a problem.
Playing their third doubleheader in barely more than 48 hours, they were tired and lacked pitching depth due to injuries and a couple players being away from the team.
But Hunter Stone took care of that problem.
Stone pitched all seven innings of a 7-6 win in the first game against the 406 Flyers at Ernie Rotellini Field, and the Troopers carried that momentum through a 12-7 victory in Game Two.
“Very pleased to get two wins,” Sheridan coach Ben Phillips said. “Fifth and sixth games in the last three days, and it’s hot out here, and the kids are tired. So I’m very happy.”
In the first game, Stone (W, 2-0) allowed four runs in the second inning and two in the third but held the Flyers scoreless over the last four frames. He threw 103 pitches, striking out seven batters and walking none.
“He was the hero of the day,” Phillips said, “because he left three pitchers for us (to use) in Game Two. We didn’t have anybody else today. Because he ate up those innings, we’re going to be right back on track after a day off (Sunday).”
After 406 kicked off the scoring with four runs in the top of the second inning, the Troopers trailed until the bottom of the fifth.
Down 6-5, Sheridan moved two runners into scoring position with only one out. Then, right fielder Jace Skovgard grounded a ball to shortstop and reached on an error by the Flyers’ Brady Spaeny, plating the tying run.
First baseman Carter Dubberley, the next batter, drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout to second base.
Stone retired six of the final seven 406 hitters, closing out a 7-6 win.
The victory snapped the Troopers’ first three-game losing streak since April. They dropped the second game of a doubleheader in Gillette Thursday and both games to West Fargo ND Friday.
“(Friday), we were always one or two hits away from winning each of those games,” Phillips said. “We had guys in scoring position a lot and didn’t get them in. We played good. You just don’t win every game in baseball.”
Sheridan jumped ahead 2-0 in the second game against 406 Saturday, and it began with Carter Dubberley’s legs.
After walking to lead off the first inning, Dubberley stole second base. Two pitches later, he took third on a passed ball. Catcher Cody Kilpatrick brought Dubberley home with a single for the first of two runs in the inning.
The Troopers caused issues on the basepaths all game long. They swiped 12 bases, advanced on passed balls and stretched typical singles into hustling doubles.
“To be in scoring position is just such a huge advantage for your team,” Dubberley said. “We talk all the time about how important it is for us as runners to be on second base — whether that’s reading a ball in the dirt, getting a stolen base, bunting guys over. We have to be on second base, and that’s huge. We have to take the pressure off the hitter, and that puts pressure on the defense to make plays. That’s probably one of the main reasons for our success.”
The Flyers tied it at 2 in the top of the second before Sheridan fired back with three more to make it 5-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams stayed quiet until the fourth.
The Flyers pulled within one, 5-4, with two outs in the top of the fourth before Kyson Moran slapped a ball over the rightfield fence for a three-run blast.
The Troopers didn’t wait long to respond.
They loaded the bases to begin the inning and then grabbed two runs via a walk and a hit-by-pitch to knot the score at 7-7.
Dubberley created more chaos, scoring from third on a wild pitch and giving Sheridan a lead it never lost.
Third baseman Michael Greer skied a sacrifice fly to right field to score the final run of the fourth. Sheridan added two more in the fifth and another in the sixth while holding 406 scoreless.
The Troopers won 12-7. They used all three of their available pitchers in the second game, making Stone’s Game One performance even more important.
Cael Hamrick (W, 1-0) got his first win of the season. In two innings of work, he surrendered five runs, struck out three Flyers and walked none.
Sheridan has a few days off before picking back up with three more doubleheaders later this week. They travel to Cheyenne Post 6 for a twin bill Wednesday. The first game starts at 3:30 p.m. and the second 6 p.m.
Phillips laughed when thinking about the few consecutive days off.
“Yeah, we need the rest,” he said. “And we’re going to take it.”