Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.