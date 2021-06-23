SHERIDAN — Carter Dubberley initially assumed the worst.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the score between the Sheridan Troopers and Gillette Riders tied at 3 in Game One of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Dubberley stepped into the batter’s box with one out and one runner on. He lifted a fly ball to deep centerfield.
“As soon as I saw that ball flying, at first, I thought it was going to be caught,” Dubberley said. “That was my first reaction.”
But as Dubberley ran toward first base, he looked up and watched his hit one-hop off the outfield wall at Ernie Rotellini Field. Cael Hamrick came around from first base to score, giving the Troopers a walk-off win.
“I was ecstatic,” Dubberley said. “That’s just one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt as a baseball player.”
After Dubberley’s hit clinched a 4-3 Sheridan victory in the first game against the Riders, the Troopers woke up their bats halfway through Game Two and posted a 13-3 win.
Sheridan coach Ben Phillips was extra proud of his team because they faced two of the top starting pitchers in Wyoming: Jason Fink and Kaden Race.
“For us to go out and beat those guys in a doubleheader, it says a lot about our team,” Phillips said. “They’re a good quality ball club. We’re very pleased to get these wins … The pitching was key, and our defense has always been really good. When we hit the ball, we can be a scary team.”
Brody Richardson started the scoring in the first game, belting a first-inning solo home run for Gillette.
The Riders scored another run in the top of the fourth to make it 2-0.
With the exception of a three-run double by third baseman Michael Greer in the bottom of the fourth, the Troopers’ bats stayed very quiet against Fink. They had only two base runners until the fourth inning.
Fink helped himself in the seventh, knotting the game at 3 for Gillette with an RBI groundout. After Sheridan went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, the two teams headed to extra innings, and Dubberley’s double won it in the eighth.
Brock Steel (W, 2-2) earned the win for the Troopers in Game One. He pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings in relief of starter Trevor Stowe.
The second game opened the same way as the first — with the Riders scoring. Fink drove in Race with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
Dubberley led off the bottom of the first with a single and dented home plate on a Cody Kilpatrick RBI single later in the inning.
The 1-1 tie held until the third.
After Gillette plated one in the top of the third, the Troopers delivered with three consecutive RBI singles by Kilpatrick, Stowe and Greer in the bottom of the inning.
Sheridan was ahead 4-2 and never lost its lead.
The Riders added one more in the fourth, but that ended their scoring, and the Troopers busted the game open soon after.
They finally got to Race and Gillette reliever Aidan Dorr, tallying five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to push their advantage to 13-3.
“I think a lot of it was our approaches,” Kilpatrick said. “We always stress going to right field. We’re not a team that’s going to take the ball out of the yard a lot. So where we’re going to make our money is pushing it to right field. With a pitcher like Race who can throw it pretty dang hard, we just needed to put our bats out there and let his velocity do the work.”
Steel, after coming out of the bullpen for the win in Game One, started in Game Two and claimed another win. He (W, 3-2) threw 3 ⅔ innings of three-run baseball, striking out five and walking three.
Sheridan boosted its record to 24-17 with the two wins. The Troopers will play their ninth and 10th games of the last week Wednesday in Spearfish, South Dakota. The start times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.