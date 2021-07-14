SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers traveled to Dickinson, North Dakota, for a tournament last weekend and claimed the tournament championship.
Taking the field for the first time since July 1, the Troopers beat the Miles City Outlaws 10-0 and the 406 Flyers 8-5 Friday.
On Saturday, Sheridan blanked Crookston MN 14-0.
The scoring explosion stopped against Laramie in Sunday’s title game, but behind strong pitching performances by Hunter Stone, Rich Hall and Sterling Madry, the Troopers won 2-1. Hall also doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.
Offensively, Dalton Nelson and Trevor Stowe starred during the weekend. They each hit .385 and tied for the team lead with six runs batted in.