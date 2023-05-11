SHERIDAN — Home field advantage can go well beyond familiarity and fan support. For the Sheridan High School soccer teams, it will mean fresh legs.

The boys team kicks off the regional tournament as the No. 3 seed and faces No. 6 seed Campbell County 5 p.m. Thursday at Homer Scott Field. Sheridan won last year’s regional but the long trip to Cheyenne won’t be missed.

2023 4A East Regional Boys Soccer Tournament 4A East Boys
2023 4A East Regional Girls Soccer Tournament 4A East Girls

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you