SHERIDAN — Home field advantage can go well beyond familiarity and fan support. For the Sheridan High School soccer teams, it will mean fresh legs.
The boys team kicks off the regional tournament as the No. 3 seed and faces No. 6 seed Campbell County 5 p.m. Thursday at Homer Scott Field. Sheridan won last year’s regional but the long trip to Cheyenne won’t be missed.
“It’s hard to get off the bus and play. You can never complain (about playing at home,)” head coach Wade Kinsey said.
Sheridan (10-2-2) will advance to the state tournament if they defeat the Camels (2-10-2) Thursday evening. The Broncs defeated Campbell County 1-0 in Gillette in early April then soundly defeated the Camels 5-0 at home early this month. Kinsey expressed his team can’t afford to overlook an opponent.
“You’ve got to play the game in front of you. In these regional games, that really is the case. The only one that matters is the first one because that's what gets you into state. And then at that point, it's nice to maybe win the next to be that one seed going into state.”
The semifinal round will be played Friday and the championship and third-place game is Saturday.
“We’re asked to play three games in a fairly demanding, physical sport in three days. By the third game of the third day, it becomes a war of attrition. It becomes about who’s the healthiest and who has the depth because everybody is beaten up,” Kinsey said.
If the higher seeds win Thursday, Sheridan will face No. 2 seed Thunder Basin Friday. Cheyenne Central is the No. 1 seed. Kinsey described the gap between his squad and the other top seeds as “non-existent.” Sheridan and Thunder Basin delivered each other 2-0 blows this season. The Broncs also split the series against Central.
The Broncs will ultimately use recent history as a guide map to success.
“We’ve won the regional tournament the last two years,” Kinsey said. “Some of our players know how to do that, which is important.”
Lady Broncs also face Camels
The Lady Broncs won’t have the familiarity of playing on their home turf for a regional tournament, but the drive will be short and sweet. The No. 5 seed will host No. 4 seed Campbell County 5 p.m. Thursday at Big Horn High School.
The Lady Camels have bested Sheridan twice this season, but head coach Kevin Rizer believes having a week of preparation will benefit his team. When asked if beating a team three times in one season is a difficult task, Rizer agreed.
“I think it’s difficult to beat someone three times in a row. (The Lady Camels) are a quality team. They took No. 1 seed Thunder Basin into overtime. I’m pretty excited to play them with fresh legs,” Rizer said.
The winner of Thursday’s games will advance to the state tournament in Sweetwater County. Rizer acknowledged Thursday’s game is his team’s game of the year. The Lady Broncs were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Thunder Basin with less than a minute remaining to end the season, now they’ll have an opportunity to play Campbell after a week off.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.