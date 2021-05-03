SHERIDAN — Both the Sheridan High School boys and girls track and field teams won the Buffalo Twilight meet Friday with 100-plus more points each than second-place Thunder Basin.
The Big Horn High School Rams finished third, and the Tongue River Eagles placed sixth. The Lady Eagles placed fifth, with the Lady Rams 20 points behind in sixth place.
Below are the top eight results from the county team’s performances.
Girls
100-meter dash
First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 12.93 seconds
Second place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 13.07
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Rachel Bishop — 13.48
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 13.53
200-meter dash
First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 26.87 seconds
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 27.92
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 28.20
400-meter dash
First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 57.63 seconds
Eighth place: Big Horn’s Kelanie Lamb — 1:15.26
800-meter run
First place: Sheridan’s Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 24.92 seconds
Second place: Sheridan’s Vivian Morey — 2:28.89
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Danika Palmer — 2:33.29
1,600-meter run
First place: Sheridan’s Abby Newton — 5 minutes, 25.19 seconds
Third place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan — 5:43.13
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Chlo’e Jorgenson — 5:43.56
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Katie Turpin — 5:53.23
4x100-meter relay
Third place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton, Megan Hodges, Brynn Burton, Taylor Bower — 51.48 seconds
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, Katy Kalasinsky, Grace Sopko, Jazlyn Ryan — 52.82
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, Peyton McLaughlin, Ashley Billings, Rachel Bishop — 53.45
4x400-meter relay
Second place: Sheridan’s Vivian Morey, Averi Sullivan, Piper O’Dell, Danika Palmer — 4 minutes, 17.43 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
Third place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, Saydee Zimmer, Rachel Bishop, Peyton McLaughlin — 4 minutes, 40.01 seconds
High jump
First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 5 feet, 1 inch
Third place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5-01.00
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Brooke Larsen — 4-09.00
Long jump
First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 17 feet, 11.75 inches
Third place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 16-11.50
Fifth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann —16.00-75
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 15-09.00
Triple jump
Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 35 feet, 1.5 inches
Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 33-00.50
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Kadence Legerski — 32-11.50
Sixth place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 32-08.50
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Brynn Burton — 32-05.00
Shot put
Second place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 40 feet
Third place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 38 feet, 5.75 inches
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 35-3.25
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 34-10.50
Seventh place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34-9.75
Eighth place: Sheridan’s Aubrey Beard — 32-6.75
Discus
First place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 117 feet, 6 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Gennah Deutcher — 116-10
Third place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 116-08
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Sophie Destefano —105-10
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 104-11
Eighth place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan — 103-03
Boys
100-meter dash
Second place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas — 11.19 seconds
Third place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 11.33
Fourth place (tie): Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 11.65
200-meter dash
Second place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 22.69 seconds
Third place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 22.91
Fourth place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.11
Seventh place (tie): Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 23.71
400-meter dash
Second place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 50.75 seconds
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Nicholas Hale — 51.98
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins — 52.07
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Trent Foster — 53.20
Eighth place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 53.78
800-meter run
Second place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 2.96 seconds
Third place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 2:04.59
Fifth place: Sheridan’s David Standish — 2:06.60
Eighth place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 2:07.29
1,600-meter run
First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 29.93 seconds
Second place: Sheridan’s David Standish — 4:30.77
Third place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 4:32.61
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 4:35.70
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Robby Miller — 4:44.96
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Marcus Hale — 4:52.53
3,200-meter run
First place: Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru — 10 minutes, 29.64 seconds
Fifth place: Tongue River’s Jason Baron — 11:17.24
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Jacob Brogdon — 11:41.14
110-meter hurdles
First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 15.80 seconds
Seventh place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 17.78
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 18.50
300-meter hurdles
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Cameron Perez — 43.16 seconds
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 43.62
4x100-meter relay
First place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, Will Huckeba, Riley Green, Carson Bates — 43.92 seconds
Second place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas, Kyle Meinecke, Caiden Martin, Nicholas Hale — 44.20
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, Greg Bolds, Eli Cummins, Connor Cummins — 47.74
4x400-meter relay
First place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins, Nicholas Hale, Izak Aksamit, Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 28.24 seconds
Third place: Tongue River’s Eli Cummins, Connor Cummins, Javin Walker, Scott Arizona — 3:43.34
Fourth place: Big Horn’s McCaffrey Billings, AJ Moline, Christian Walker, Ethan Alliot — 3:54.60
4x800-meter relay
Second place: Big Horn’s Cade Butler, AJ Moline, Ethan Alliot, Jacob Brogdon — 9 minutes, 16.62 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Cade Baker, Isaac Adsit, Connor Morris, Cody Baker — 4:27.16
High jump
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 5 feet, 8 inches
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Conner Mckinney — 5-06.00
Eighth place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 5-06.00
Pole Vault
First place: Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet, 3.5 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Kaden Moeller — 13-5
Long jump
Second place: Sheridan’s Izak Aksamit — 21 feet, 2.5 inches
Third place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 19-9
Eighth place: Sheridan’s Tyler Hutton — 18-3.5
Triple jump
First place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 42 feet, 0.75 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 40-7.5
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 39-3.5
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Tyler Hutton — 39
Sixth place: Sheridan’s Izak Aksamit — 38-8
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Damian Roberts — 38-5
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Javin Walker — 38-4.5
Shot put
First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 56 feet, 9.5 inches
Second place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 49-5.5
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus — 47-11.25
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 47-1.75
Seventh place: Sheridan’s Matthew Ingalls — 46-8
Discus
First place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 163 feet, 2 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 153-10
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus — 133-09
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Josh Thompson — 124-04