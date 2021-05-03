04-02-2021 Sheridan County Track Meet @ Buffalo_ES 003.jpg
Sheridan's Connor McKinney clears the bar with ease during the high jump at the Jerry Campbell Invitational in Buffalo Thursday, April 1, 2021. McKinney finished third over all.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Both the Sheridan High School boys and girls track and field teams won the Buffalo Twilight meet Friday with 100-plus more points each than second-place Thunder Basin. 

The Big Horn High School Rams finished third, and the Tongue River Eagles placed sixth. The Lady Eagles placed fifth, with the Lady Rams 20 points behind in sixth place. 

Below are the top eight results from the county team’s performances.

 

Girls

100-meter dash

  • First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 12.93 seconds 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 13.07

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Rachel Bishop — 13.48

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 13.53

200-meter dash 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 26.87 seconds

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 27.92

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 28.20

400-meter dash 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 57.63 seconds

  • Eighth place: Big Horn’s Kelanie Lamb — 1:15.26

800-meter run 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 24.92 seconds

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Vivian Morey — 2:28.89

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Danika Palmer — 2:33.29

1,600-meter run 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Abby Newton — 5 minutes, 25.19 seconds 

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan — 5:43.13

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Chlo’e Jorgenson — 5:43.56

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Katie Turpin — 5:53.23

4x100-meter relay 

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton, Megan Hodges, Brynn Burton, Taylor Bower — 51.48 seconds 

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, Katy Kalasinsky, Grace Sopko, Jazlyn Ryan — 52.82

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, Peyton McLaughlin, Ashley Billings, Rachel Bishop — 53.45 

4x400-meter relay 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Vivian Morey, Averi Sullivan, Piper O’Dell, Danika Palmer — 4 minutes, 17.43 seconds 

1,600-meter sprint medley relay 

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, Saydee Zimmer, Rachel Bishop, Peyton McLaughlin — 4 minutes, 40.01 seconds 

High jump 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 5 feet, 1 inch

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5-01.00

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Brooke Larsen — 4-09.00

Long jump 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 17 feet, 11.75 inches 

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 16-11.50

  • Fifth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann —16.00-75

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 15-09.00

Triple jump 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 35 feet, 1.5 inches 

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 33-00.50

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Kadence Legerski — 32-11.50

  • Sixth place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 32-08.50

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Brynn Burton — 32-05.00

Shot put 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 40 feet

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 38 feet, 5.75 inches 

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 35-3.25

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 34-10.50

  • Seventh place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34-9.75

  • Eighth place: Sheridan’s Aubrey Beard — 32-6.75

Discus 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 117 feet, 6 inches

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Gennah Deutcher — 116-10

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 116-08

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Sophie Destefano —105-10

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 104-11

  • Eighth place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan — 103-03

 

Boys 

100-meter dash

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas — 11.19 seconds

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 11.33

  • Fourth place (tie): Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 11.65 

200-meter dash

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 22.69 seconds

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 22.91

  • Fourth place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.11

  • Seventh place (tie): Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 23.71

400-meter dash 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 50.75 seconds 

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Nicholas Hale — 51.98

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins — 52.07

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Trent Foster — 53.20 

  • Eighth place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 53.78

800-meter run

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 2.96 seconds

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 2:04.59

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s David Standish — 2:06.60

  • Eighth place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 2:07.29

1,600-meter run 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 29.93 seconds

  • Second place: Sheridan’s David Standish — 4:30.77

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 4:32.61

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 4:35.70

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Robby Miller — 4:44.96

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Marcus Hale — 4:52.53

3,200-meter run 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru — 10 minutes, 29.64 seconds 

  • Fifth place: Tongue River’s Jason Baron — 11:17.24

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Jacob Brogdon — 11:41.14 

110-meter hurdles 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 15.80 seconds 

  • Seventh place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 17.78 

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 18.50 

300-meter hurdles 

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Cameron Perez — 43.16 seconds 

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 43.62

4x100-meter relay 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, Will Huckeba, Riley Green, Carson Bates — 43.92 seconds 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas, Kyle Meinecke, Caiden Martin, Nicholas Hale — 44.20 

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, Greg Bolds, Eli Cummins, Connor Cummins — 47.74

4x400-meter relay 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins, Nicholas Hale, Izak Aksamit, Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 28.24 seconds 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Eli Cummins, Connor Cummins, Javin Walker, Scott Arizona — 3:43.34

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s McCaffrey Billings, AJ Moline, Christian Walker, Ethan Alliot — 3:54.60

4x800-meter relay 

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Cade Butler, AJ Moline, Ethan Alliot, Jacob Brogdon — 9 minutes, 16.62 seconds

1,600-meter sprint medley relay

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Cade Baker, Isaac Adsit, Connor Morris, Cody Baker — 4:27.16

High jump 

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 5 feet, 8 inches 

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Conner Mckinney — 5-06.00

  • Eighth place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 5-06.00

Pole Vault 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet, 3.5 inches

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Kaden Moeller — 13-5

Long jump 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Izak Aksamit — 21 feet, 2.5 inches 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 19-9

  • Eighth place: Sheridan’s Tyler Hutton — 18-3.5

Triple jump 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 42 feet, 0.75 inches

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 40-7.5

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 39-3.5

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Tyler Hutton — 39

  • Sixth place: Sheridan’s Izak Aksamit — 38-8

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Damian Roberts — 38-5

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Javin Walker — 38-4.5

Shot put 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 56 feet, 9.5 inches 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 49-5.5

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus — 47-11.25

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 47-1.75

  • Seventh place: Sheridan’s Matthew Ingalls — 46-8

Discus 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 163 feet, 2 inches 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 153-10 

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus — 133-09

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Josh Thompson — 124-04 

