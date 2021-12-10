SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs pulled out wins over Lander to open their seasons Thursday. Both are participating in a tournament in Riverton.
The Sheridan boys won 51-48. The Lady Broncs packed in a little more breathing room, winning 70-55.
They’re back in action Friday, with the boys playing Riverton at 5:30 p.m. and the girls playing Riverton at 4 p.m.
Thursday was also supposed to signal the beginning of the Big Horn boys and girls seasons. They were originally scheduled to play the Sheridan sophomore teams, but both contests were canceled. Friday, the Rams play Powell at noon and Pinedale at 7:30 p.m. in Buffalo, and the Lady Rams play Powell at 6 p.m. in Lovell.
The Tongue River Eagles and Lady Eagles also kick off their seasons Friday in the same tournaments as Big Horn. The boys take on Buffalo at 1:30 p.m. and Lovell at 4:30 p.m. For the girls, it’s Powell at 1:30 p.m. and Lovell at 7:30 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont’s boys match up with Sundance at 11:30 a.m. and Ten Sleep at 2:30 p.m. Friday at a tournament in Upton. The girls play Sundance at 10 a.m. and Upton JV at 1 p.m.