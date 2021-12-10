SHERIDAN — In a way, Tyson Shatto felt shocked. In another, he knew this was coming.
Shatto’s Sheridan Broncs muscled their way to a 57-24 victory over Worland in their first dual of the season Thursday at Sheridan High School. They executed their proper technique. They flipped in some creativity with their moves. And despite a nine-month break, they looked like the state-runner squad they were last year.
Shatto was surprised at how cleanly his team performed because it was the first event of the season, but he saw a lot of carryover from last winter, during which he said his program made some seismic shifts in culture.
“It’s been showing up in practice,” Shatto, Sheridan’s 11th-year head coach, said. “It’s there. It’s not like it’s been hidden. It’s just a level you don’t know is going to be matched when it’s game time. You don’t know what’s going to happen. What I saw was a team that looked like they were a postseason team tonight. Where do we go from here? There is still a lot of work to be done. But what an amazing thing to see this early.
“That just tells you that maybe it’s here to stay.”
The Broncs lost multiple key contributors and leaders from last year’s squad. Reese Osborne, Hayden Crow and Hunter Goodwin graduated. State champion Brock Steel suffered a football injury last summer and is sitting out.
But there’s a new crop of guys waiting to step up.
“Last year, we were a family,” said senior Rudy Osborne, Reese’s younger brother. “Our seniors did a really good job of bringing us together. This year, now that I’m a senior, I’m trying to do the same thing and bring the same energy to the team. I know that a lot of these other seniors are, too.”
It was junior Kolten Powers who set the tone Thursday, though. Wrestling in the opening match, the 120-pounder pinned Worland’s Wyatt Dickinson and impressed Shatto by employing a rarely-used leg cradle technique.
“I knew I had to start it off right,” Powers said.
Sheridan’s bench became hooked on the action and stayed in it. The returners came back strong. Freshmen Kelten Crow and Cody Inman flashed potential. Senior Kydd Hancock, who had never wrestled before, showed intensity.
The results gave Shatto that last-year feeling.
“It was unity,” Shatto said, starting with what made last season’s team special. “I can’t even put my finger on it sometimes, because when you coach so long, it took so long to even feel that. It was a joy of a team. It was a joy of camaraderie and kids coming together and wrestling for each other and finding they weren’t just working for themselves. They were working for the betterment of the team. That’s what it felt like again tonight. And that’s what’s so exciting.”
Shatto did find some weaknesses to nitpick. He wants his Broncs to avoid wrists on bottom and said they have to do a better job of fighting through hand ties and handling scenarios near the edges of the mat. But still, he was pleased with more good than bad.
The Broncs recorded nine pins. Only two matches dragged into the third period, and Sheridan claimed both.
“I think this year and last year is almost like a mirror,” senior Jim Strobbe said.
Full varsity results:
106 — Nate Johnson (Worland) over freshman Cody Inman by pin (0:54)
113 — Powers over Wyatt Dickinson by pin (3:41)
113 — Sophomore Cody Dunham over Kobe Swain by pin (2:53)
126 — Junior Landon Wood over Creedon Newell by pin (0:23)
132 — Ross Goncalves (Worland) over sophomore Dylan Goss by pin (2:35)
138 — Osborne over Kyle Anderson by pin (2:29)
145 — Junior Dawson Goss over Ivan Keuntjes by pin (1:40)
152 — Sophomore Dane Steel won via forfeit
160 — Aaron Carver (Worland) over Crow by pin (1:40)
170 — Sophomore Nahir Aguirre over Nathan Harper by pin (4:58)
182 — Junior Colson Coon over Josh Rose by pin (1:03)
195 — Senior Aiden Selcher over Ralph Moreno by decision
220 — Strobbe over Noa Vega by pin (2:50)
Heavyweight — Christian Peterson (Worland) over Hancock by pin (0:47)