SHERIDAN — As a little tyke, Mark Lane wrestled in the Sheridan Wrestling Club. Now returning to his hometown, Lane is giving back to the program that fed his desire to excel at the sport.
Last weekend, 26 wrestlers from nine different age groups placed in the top eight at Black Hills AAU Folkstyle Nationals in Rapid City, South Dakota. The meet proved competitive with multiple states represented, and Sheridan’s grapplers took home third place while 13 earned AAU All-American status.
“It’s really showing that some kids can compete with other states,” Lane said. “...It’s a very tough tournament.”
One of those success stories was Sheridan High School’s Kelten Crow, who finished first after winning what he deemed as some of the toughest matches he’s experienced so far.
“That finals match was a kid that took fourth at state in Iowa, so I was pretty nervous going in,” Crow said. “There was nothing to lose.”
Crow said Iowa is known for having solid and extremely competitive wrestling programs, from youth through collegiate competitors. His final opponent, from Iowa, gave him a challenge he said he was pleased to overcome.
“I wrestled good on my feet and won the match 1-0,” Crow said. “I was really happy with that match.”
The program starts youth early — around 4 or 5 years old — and includes girls. The success of the program translated this year into a state championship title for the Sheridan Broncs, a feat Crow and Lane believe will continue with future generations of wrestlers.
Rapid City’s event revealed the grit of the athletes involved, as Lane said Sheridan grapplers didn’t leave the gymnasium until after 11 p.m. Saturday. That grit translates to payouts in the sport, as evidenced by the weekend’s results.
“For our kids, it’s starting to pay,” Lane said. “I mean, obviously it’s paying off with state titles…It just gives them a jumpstart getting into the junior high in high school programs.”
The ultimate goal isn’t to produce state champions, however.
“The club’s goal is to produce good, productive citizens,” Lane said.
“Kids that show up to work on time, etc. That’s going to help more in life. Nobody’s ever retired from a state title that I know of. That’s just icing on the cake. We’re just trying to produce good kids, productive kids who are motivated after high school or college, wherever it may be.”
For weekly results from the SWC, see the program’s Facebook page, Sheridan Wrestling Club. Full results from the Black Hills AAU Folkstyle Nationals include:
55, second place, Benjamin Jorgensen
50, fourth place, Grayson Goodvin
65, second place, Blake Rager
80-90, fifth place, Riston Duca
60, sixth place, Bodie Kistler
70, fifth place, Malachi Simmons
85, fifth place, Logan Rager
90, third place, Ashton Horning
95, fourth place, Finn Stalick
112, eighth place, Teagan Garcia
120, fifth place, Sullivan Booth
140, first place, Grayson Zemski
95, second place, Ian Riesen
140, second place, Braxten Crow
126, first place, Kolten Powers
138, fourth place, Keegan Rager
152, first place, Kelten Crow
170, sixth place, Terran Grooms
55, fourth place, Haidyn Magee
60, second place, Azara Simmons
60, fifth place, Elizabeth Crump
Heavyweight, first place, Hadley Magee
73, sixth place, Quinn Goodvin
91-100, third place, Kloe Fjell
106, first place, Allyson Bauer
138, first place, Paityn Covolo
