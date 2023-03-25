03-25-23 wrestling club 1web.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan's Kelten Crow hugs assistant coach Mark Lane after winning the 160-pound state title Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Crow finished first place at the Black Hills AAU Folkstyle Nationals in Rapid City, South Dakota, last weekend. Crow and Lane both attest Sheridan Wrestling Club contributes to the success of the high school wrestling program.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — As a little tyke, Mark Lane wrestled in the Sheridan Wrestling Club. Now returning to his hometown, Lane is giving back to the program that fed his desire to excel at the sport. 

Last weekend, 26 wrestlers from nine different age groups placed in the top eight at Black Hills AAU Folkstyle Nationals in Rapid City, South Dakota. The meet proved competitive with multiple states represented, and Sheridan’s grapplers took home third place while 13 earned AAU All-American status. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you