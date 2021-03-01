CASPER — The Sheridan High School wrestling team finished second by a mere four points at the 4A State Championship Tournament in Gillette Saturday, scoring 243.5 points to Natrona County’s 247.5 points. Senior Reese Osborne (138 pounds) and junior Brock Steel (182) claimed individual state championship titles in their respective weight classes, however, and many of the Broncs finished in the top six of their weight classes.
Additionally, athletes who placed first or second in their weight classes earn Wyoming Coaches’ Association All-State honors.
Below are the results through the top six in each weight class:
106
• Fourth place: Cole Riesen
• Fifth place: Cody Dunham
120
• Third place: Landon Wood
132
• Fourth place: Hunter Goodwin
145
• Fourth place: Dane Steel
152
• Third place: Terran Grooms
160
• Second place: Colson Coon
170
• Second place: Hayden Crow
220
• Fourth place: Quinton Mangus
285
• Second place: Justin Vela