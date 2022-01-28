DSC_7447.JPG
Sheridan's Rudy Osborne grapples with Worland's Kyle Anderson during the Broncs' first dual of the year Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Sheridan High School. Osborne won via pinfall.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs won a dual 48-30 at Kelly Walsh Thursday. They return to action Friday at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton.

Full results from Thursday:

  • 106 pounds — Kelly Walsh’s Dylan Sorenson over Cody Inman by fall (1:16)

  • 113 — Kelly Walsh’s Ike Elliott over Christian Meza by fall (3:10)

  • 120 — Bae-John Heyneman by forfeit

  • 126 — Kolten Powers over Kelly Walsh’s Nathan Russell by fall (3:24)

  • 132 — Kelly Walsh’s Ethan Keffer win by forfeit

  • 138 — Rudy Osborne over Kelly Walsh’s Treyson Davilla by fall (2:00)

  • 145 — Kelly Walsh’s Garrett Marker over Dawson Goss by fall (4:00)

  • 152 — Dane Steel over Kelly Walsh’s Giovanni Lucchi by fall (4:00)

  • 160 — Terran Grooms over Kelly Walsh’s Gabe LeDoux by fall (2:00)

  • 170 — Kelly Walsh’s Noah Hone win by forfeit

  • 182 — Lukas Dregoiw over Kelly Walsh’s Andrew Bessey by fall (4:24)

  • 195 — Kelly Walsh’s Zach Jones win by forfeit

  • 220 — Chris Larson win by forfeit

  • 285 — Jim Strobbe win by forfeit

