SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs won a dual 48-30 at Kelly Walsh Thursday. They return to action Friday at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton.
Full results from Thursday:
106 pounds — Kelly Walsh’s Dylan Sorenson over Cody Inman by fall (1:16)
113 — Kelly Walsh’s Ike Elliott over Christian Meza by fall (3:10)
120 — Bae-John Heyneman by forfeit
126 — Kolten Powers over Kelly Walsh’s Nathan Russell by fall (3:24)
132 — Kelly Walsh’s Ethan Keffer win by forfeit
138 — Rudy Osborne over Kelly Walsh’s Treyson Davilla by fall (2:00)
145 — Kelly Walsh’s Garrett Marker over Dawson Goss by fall (4:00)
152 — Dane Steel over Kelly Walsh’s Giovanni Lucchi by fall (4:00)
160 — Terran Grooms over Kelly Walsh’s Gabe LeDoux by fall (2:00)
170 — Kelly Walsh’s Noah Hone win by forfeit
182 — Lukas Dregoiw over Kelly Walsh’s Andrew Bessey by fall (4:24)
195 — Kelly Walsh’s Zach Jones win by forfeit
220 — Chris Larson win by forfeit
285 — Jim Strobbe win by forfeit