SHERIDAN — Two high-schoolers represented Sheridan County at the prestigious American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, last week.
Roanin Irby, a rising senior at Big Horn High School, and Cooper Justus, a rising junior at Tongue River High School, both competed at the championship show in various Western riding events. According to information from the American Quarter Horse Association, there were more than 500 exhibitors and around 750 horses entered in this year’s show, which ran from July 28 through Aug. 6. Competitors hailed from 38 states as well as Canada, Mexico and Germany.
This was Irby’s first time competing at the AQHYA championship. Though he grew up riding horses, he discovered his passion for showing just within the past year thanks to guidance from friendly new neighbors.
Jan and Mark Guynn, owners of Guynn Training Center, relocated their Quarter Horse training operation from Berthoud, Colorado, to Sheridan County about two years ago — and their new facility just so happened to be practically next door to the Irby family residence. Irby said soon after the Guynns moved in, he began helping them with barn chores and general farm maintenance.
One thing led to another and before he knew it, Irby was riding under the tutelage of Jan and Mark’s daughter Lindsay Guynn, who helped teach him competitive reining and ranch riding basics.
Irby said a significant amount of tenacity and hard work went into his desire to begin competing — he said at one point last year, he juggled football, hockey and horseback riding all at the same time. Oftentimes, he’d leave football practice and go straight to the barn to spend time practicing reining patterns on his mare NVR Moonshine Dunnit.
“It’s taken a lot of dedication and preparation to get where we are right now. It started out rough … it's hard to communicate with an animal, something that can’t talk to you. I think this sport is harder than other sports,” Irby said. “But we’ve grown to know each other and love each other. It’s been a dream come true to be riding such a talented horse and competing at a high level like this.”
Irby also said his newfound showing experience has made him want to pursue a career in the horse industry as a professional trainer after high school.
“I'm going to go to Sheridan College and maybe get a business degree, just so I have that background. But right now I really love what I'm doing, and this is what I want to try to pursue as a career,” he said.
Justus showed his mare Rose Pistola in ranch riding, reining, ranch trail and working cow horse classes at the championship show. Justus started in high school rodeo before he made his way onto the AQHA competition circuit and began training with the Guynns. He said preparation for last week’s championship show involved traveling to various qualifying events and spending months running practice patterns at home.
Justus said the atmosphere in Oklahoma City was one of teamwork and camaraderie. It was his second year competing at the championship show, but his first time being there alongside Irby and Moriah McQueen from Berthoud, Colorado, who rides and works for Guynn Training Center.
“We depend a lot on each other, whether it's to get chores done or get ready to show. Everybody helps everybody,” Justus said. “There's really no one doing anything by themselves because everyone helps out, so it's pretty nice.”
Justus said he aims to one day be a professional reined cow horse trainer, and the experience of being at the championship show is helping him come closer to achieving that goal.
Irby, Justus and other riders toughed out extreme heat in Oklahoma City during the show, with temperatures climbing higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the week. Much of their downtime was spent in front of fans and air conditioners, but Irby said they still made time for group activities, including visiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.
Irby’s father Dan Irby said the championship show opened his eyes to the AQHA competition world, and he’s grateful for the opportunities it’s given his son to grow his riding and horsemanship skills.
“It’s nice to see everybody get engaged in their surroundings and become one with their horse, and become friends. The whole experience is a blessing,” Dan Irby said. “It’s a new world to us, but we love everything about it.”
Jan Guynn also expressed pride in the determination it took for Irby and Justus to qualify for one of the toughest competitions in the country. She said youth who attend the championship show leave with fresh perspectives on their skills, stronger relationships with their peers and unforgettable life lessons.
“The experience is something that probably is unmatched for youth in the horse industry. They get to meet kids from all over the country who have their same interests, and they get to match themselves against those kids,” Jan Guynn said. “It's really rewarding. We feel like it's the icing on the cake to even be able to get there.”
Wyoming was represented by several other youth riders at the championship show, including Baliegh Lane of Huntley, Kayla Gibson of Gillette and Brook Martell of Newcastle. The winning horse in the Level 2 Working Hunter class, Dr. Forrest Jump PhD, was bred in Sheridan by Charles and Hilary Carrel.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.