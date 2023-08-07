SHERIDAN — Two high-schoolers represented Sheridan County at the prestigious American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, last week.

Roanin Irby, a rising senior at Big Horn High School, and Cooper Justus, a rising junior at Tongue River High School, both competed at the championship show in various Western riding events. According to information from the American Quarter Horse Association, there were more than 500 exhibitors and around 750 horses entered in this year’s show, which ran from July 28 through Aug. 6. Competitors hailed from 38 states as well as Canada, Mexico and Germany.

