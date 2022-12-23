SHERIDAN — The Hawks have a pair of games before the new year against their rivals.
Gillette has Sheridan’s number this season but Sheridan is riding momentum. The Hawks went 3-0 in the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, Dec. 18-20.
The league pairs teams with similar records in other divisions. The Hawks are in third place in the Frontier division. The division proved competitive with a 14-9-1 record over the weekend.
The showcase is an opportunity for players to be noticed by NCAA Division III teams, well as other club hockey teams.
“I’d say that the bigger emphasis is getting them seen, getting them interacting with higher level scouts and coaches,” head coach Chad Bailey said. “Whether it’s NCAA Division III, or other leagues. a lot of the age outs talk to the colleges, whereas some of the younger standouts get to have an opportunity to be seen by NAHL scouts. We love winning three games. Does it count toward our record? Yes. But at the end of the day, that’s priority No. 2 compared to priority one, getting those guys seen.”
Priority No. 1 and 2 were met for the Hawks.
“I think every single one of the 20-year-olds were talked to by at least one coach over there,” said Hawks top scorer Makhai Sparks. “A lot of the younger guys were talked to NAHL coaches as well.”
Bailey said that every team they faced was tough competition for his team, but the fiercest came in game one.
The Hawks defeated Mason City 6-4. Kiefer Dunham broke the game open with a goal halfway into the first period. The Toros scored three goals in nine minutes to close the period.
Sheridan had to rally to win, and they delivered. The Hawks scored three goals in a row to retake the lead. Tie Schumacher, Sparks and Dunham scored the string of goals in the second period. Mason City tied the game 14 minutes into the period, but Parker Norling scored what would become the game winner with five minutes remaining in the second period. Josh Humphreys scored a shorthanded goal in the third period to extend the lead.
The Hawks defeated Long Beach 4-2 in game two. Sparks served as the MVP of game two. He scored a hat trick with his three goals, one of which was the game winner. Sheridan never trailed the Sharks.
New Mexico outshot Sheridan 51-36 in game 3, but the Hawks were the team that buried the puck in the back of the net. The Hawks beat the Ice Wolves 5-2. Ryan McKenna led the team with a pair of goals. Goalie Patric Loeffler stopped 49 of 51 shots for Sheridan.
The Hawks will take a brief break to enjoy Christmas, hitting the ice in Gillette Dec. 30 and then face the Wild at the M&M’s Center for the annual New Year’s Eve game at 7:30 p.m. Gillette sits in first place in the Frontier division. The Hawks are 0-4 against the rival. The Wild have outscored the Hawks 40-11 this season.
“Saying we’re hungry to play Gillette is a bit of an understatement,” Bailey said. “I think we have to keep calm, cool and collected. We have to stay off our high horse. We can’t go into it too confident. We know those are gonna be two long nights. But we feel like we’re better than the last time we saw them.”