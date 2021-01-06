BIG HORN — Wyoming Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby announced the head coaches of the 48th Shrine Bowl selected their coaching staffs Tuesday, and the North Team’s head coach selected Big Horn High School’s head coach Kirk McLaughlin as his 2A representative.
The Shrine Bowl selected Cody High School’s Matt McFadden to coach the North Team in mid-December and McFadden selected Thunder Basin’s Trent Pikula (4A), Cody’s Jim Talich (3A), Wright’s Larry Yeradi (9-man), Meteetsee’s Zeb Hagan (6-man) as well as McLaughlin for his staff.
McLaughlin led the Rams through their first season in the 2A after three 1A State Championship appearances and back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. This year, Big Horn finished 5-4 and lost to Lyman 42-7 in the 2A quarterfinals.
The head coach helped three Rams to three Wyoming Coach’s Association All-State accolades — senior running back Carson Bates, senior lineman Winfield Loomis and junior lineman Josh Thompson.
Rosters for the North and South teams will be announced in the coming weeks, as they are still being finalized. This year’s all-star football game will be held at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper, June 12.