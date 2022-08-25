SHERIDAN — Sheridan County golf athletes are halfway through their season, with several individual players and teams setting their sights high for the fall.
This year, new Sheridan High School head coach Joe Quinn has around 12 boys and 10 girls on the team. Quinn rarely is able to reach double digits for female participants, giving him high expectations for the season.
Last fall season, the girls on the SHS golf team earned the state title. Now, senior Brock Owings looks to defend his individual state title this fall.
“I hope we can carry out the same expectations and goals of last year,” Quinn said.
Owings said he has been a part of golf ever since he could hold a club and sees no end to his golfing career. In addition to the daily two-hour practices, Owings also dedicates two hours before and after practice to work on his technique.
Owings said he has no specific goals for the season but hopes to see similar team success as in previous years.
Quinn said he anticipates senior Samantha Spielman and junior Gabi Wright to lead the girls team.
Tongue River High School head coach Karla Hill has also seen a few new students join the ranks.
Hill brought in several golf professionals to hone the team’s technique.
Last fall, the girls finished second in Thermopolis, with senior Annie Keller finishing seventh and junior Braxton Tremain finishing ninth.
Hill hopes to continue the success, with the professional golfers available to assist team members virtually. Last summer, the team received an in-person training session in Denver. Currently, the athletes have been able to upload videos to send to professional golfers for feedback.
“I am excited to see where they have come and how that will translate into the season,” Hill said.
Despite previous head coach Robert Griffin stepping down this year, Hill has high hopes for the state competition, which is quickly approaching.
This year, Keller said she’s focusing on her swing. Her goal last year was to score under 100, and she completed that goal. As a result, her goal this season is to shoot under 90.
As a team, Keller said she sees great potential in her teammates, giving her hopes for the state competition.
Big Horn High School returns only one varsity player, with the rest of the squad playing golf for the first time this season. Head coach Lamont Clabaugh said he will focus the team’s attention on growing and learning the basics.
Clabaugh has been coaching since 2015 and is excited to take on an almost entirely new team that will grow over the season.
With senior Ellie Holbrook being the only varsity player, she is going to have to step up into a leadership position to be able to cultivate a great team for the future, Clabaugh explained.
