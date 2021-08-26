SHERIDAN — For the Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school golf teams so far this fall, it just feels good to play more.
Last school year, due to COVID-19, tournaments were limited to only one day each. Less rounds meant less experience, which meant less preparedness for later on in the season.
“We lost about five competitive rounds before state last year,” Sheridan head coach Kaelee Saner said.
Though honestly, none of the teams showed rust or ended poorly. The Broncs won the 4A boys state title and the girls finished as the runners-up. The Big Horn boys were the 2A runners-up for the second consecutive season. And the Tongue River boys and girls each ranked fourth in the state at the 2A level.
Each team has already competed on back-to-back days this month after a summer full of rounds.
Six Sheridan golfers participated in the High School Golf National Invitational in June. Saner thinks that experience, plus the rest of the summer work, is paying off.
“The experience is showing in their decision-making,” Saner said. “We’re seeing a lot better decision-making … I just love coaching. I love watching them grow and learn.”
After last year’s state title, Saner sees a Broncs team hungry to repeat, especially during a more normal season. As for the Lady Broncs, they want in on the championship glory, too, after coming in second last year.
“I think we have a good opportunity to win the state championship,” junior Samantha Spielman said. “But I’m trying to keep the pressure off and just golf.”
Sheridan hosted its Scoop Shovlain Invitational earlier this month, and both the boys and girls claimed first place. Senior Sean Sanders won the boys side.
At Tongue River, head coach Robert Griffin likes what he sees from his team atmosphere for this fall.
“The big thing you want to see as a coach is how your culture is coming along,” Griffin said. “Culture reflects your leadership. The big pieces of that are in place, and we’re moving toward the right direction. We’ve got a great mix of young, talented golfers and veteran leadership.
We’re hoping we can get over the hump.”
Tongue River has 18 golfers, including returning leaders Camden Kilbride and Addi Rosics, on its 2021 squad.
“We have the potential, and I’m excited about that,” Griffin said. “I’m excited about the team dynamics that could propel us. I think we have the team leadership to do it.”
Griffin is most excited about traveling to Thermopolis Sept. 11. He sees it as a good opportunity to gauge where his team is at and set the stage for the state tournament a week later.
“The No. 1 goal is a state championship,” Kilbride said. “But first, second or third place at state would be insanely awesome for us. One of our big goals is hardware at state.”
Big Horn didn’t have enough girls to field a qualifying girls team last year. That’s the case again this year, with Ellie Holbrook as its only female golfer. But head coach Lamont Clabaugh thinks Holbrook and his six boys can assemble quality seasons.
“It’s going to be all about getting better each week,” Clabaugh said, “and looking at what happened over the weekend and assessing their game and learning from the older players. Just building as the year goes on.”
Big Horn graduated three boys from last year’s team, so the Rams are looking for a few players to step up. One constant is Hayden Tellez, a top-three finisher at state last year.
“It’s a lot different than last year,” Tellez said. “With COVID and everything, it feels a lot more normal. This year just has that extra excitement since I’m going into my senior year and just trying to see what we can do as a team.”
His team goal remains the same as last year: to finish in the top two in the state again and challenge Thermopolis for the No. 1 spot.
Right now, the Rams are focusing on individual success, looking to combine it into team success as they get more reps.