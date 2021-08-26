SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs, Big Horn Rams and Tongue River Eagles all have their bulletin board material for this football season.
For Sheridan, it’s last year’s 4A semifinals loss to Cheyenne East after winning the state title in 2019. For Big Horn, it’s being picked to finish sixth in their conference. For Tongue River, it’s last season’s 2-8 record amid a series of injuries.
“Losing to East last year, it definitely left a bad taste in our mouth,” Sheridan senior Rudy Osborne said. “We’ve always been kind of the top dogs, and I honestly feel like we kind of expected to be champs before last season. But I think we’ve kind of come back down to reality and know we have to work hard and show up to every practice and every game.”
That’s what Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry is preaching after the Broncs finished 7-4 (6-3 in conference) last year. And after the graduation of a bunch of key 2020 contributors, Mowry is trying to groom new leaders.
“It’s gone well, but we need to continue to grow new leaders,” Mowry said. “The kids understand what needs to happen. Now, it’s a matter of them stepping up and making sure it happens.”
The Broncs lost Zach Koltiska, their starting quarterback from last season, and most of their starting offensive linemen, so they’re still trying to figure out their identity. They don’t lack playmakers, though.
“We have speed on the outside that we haven’t had in a while, so we’re trying to adapt to that,” Mowry said. “Really, we’re trying to find out where our strengths are. We would like to be able to run the ball efficiently and play solid defense in an ideal world.”
Sheridan also welcomed a few new coaches into the program after assistants DJ Dearcorn, Jeff Martini and Chad Conley stepped back this offseason. Besides ensuring the change in leaders and coaches runs smoothly, Mowry is focused on winning every conference game.
At Big Horn, head coach Kirk McLaughlin’s team is trying to complete its transition from the 1A division to 2A by showing it can compete with anyone. The Rams went 5-4 (5-2 in conference) in their first season in 2A. They lost their first two games, rebounded to win their next five and then dropped two more. But the year before, in 1A, they won the state championship.
McLaughlin and his players know they have to put in the work to prove they’re better than their predicted sixth-place finish in 2021.
“Chip on our shoulder is the perfect way to describe it,” senior Josh Thompson said. “I think we’ve come back, and we’re not going to let what happened to us last year come back again.”
“The intensity is through the roof right now,” senior Sean Walker said. “We’re just going crazy and having a great time.”
McLaughlin knows it will be important to set the tone early, so he is emphasizing the Rams’ season-opening contest against Buffalo. Big Horn will have some stability to build on, as seniors like Cade Butler, Jax Zimmer and Walker return to big roles this season. They now know what to expect after a full year of 2A football. At Tongue River, head coach Steve Hanson is excited.
He has 38 kids on this year’s squad, almost doubling some rosters he’s had during his decade-long tenure with the Eagles. And, he said, they’re talented.
“Across the board, it’s the fastest team Tongue River has had in 10 years,” Hanson said. “I’ve been here that long and can say that as far as just flat-out speed. This may be one of the bigger teams we’ve had … We’re smarter. We’re more athletic, and we’re deep.”
Much of that depth and confidence comes from having healthy multi-year starters like senior quarterback Eli Cummins or senior fullback Cashe Van Tassel.
For the first time in the last few years, Hanson wants to shift from a conservative playbook and be more creative and free-flowing on offense. He doesn’t want his team to lose its toughness, though.
“We play on one of the only grass fields around,” Hanson said. “And we have a saying — because away teams wear their (white jerseys when they play on our field) — ‘paint them up.’ We want them covered in green, whether it’s plastic from our helmets or grass stains from our field.”
The last time the Eagles made the playoffs was 2016.
“As a team goal, we really want to make the playoffs this year,” sophomore Caleb Kilbride said. “I think we definitely have a chance at that and can work to that.”
Each team opens the season Aug. 27. And there will be more than just pads on their shoulders.