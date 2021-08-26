SHERIDAN — Steve Hanson compared it to taking his car to the mechanic.
Hanson, Tongue River’s head football coach, joins Sheridan’s Jeff Mowry and Big Horn’s Kirk McLaughlin in trying to ready their teams for their first opponents of the season Friday.
“It’s kind of like taking your car to the mechanic and going, ‘Something’s wrong,’” Hanson said. “‘I don’t know what it is, but I know something’s wrong.’ That’s zero week for me. Right now, we look phenomenal blocking air and blocking sophomores and freshmen. How are we going to look against somebody’s varsity team?
“It’s got to come with a big spoonful of learning. We’re going to see deficiencies.”
All three programs will play at a different intensity level this week.
Sheridan travels to Laramie for a full-fledged regular-season contest. Tongue River, at home against Lovell, will play a regular game except for kickoffs and punts, which will be whistled dead as soon as the returner fields the ball. And Big Horn’s Friday matchup with Buffalo will be a glorified practice — no game clock, no referees.
For Sheridan, Mowry’s biggest concern is the unknown. He doesn’t yet know exactly what he has in this year’s Broncs after the departure of many key seniors from last year’s team. But they’re also facing a Laramie program with a new head coach from Yonkers, New York. They don’t know what he’s about.
“It’s hard to get film on somebody from New York,” Mowry said. “We’re not firm on what they’re going to do offensively, defensively or on special teams. We’ve got to be ready for anything they can throw at us.”
In practice, Sheridan prepped for everything it could, from the I-formation to the spread offense, zone defense to man defense.
“Going into any game, there’s definitely a certain level of nerves, especially when you have no idea what’s coming,” senior Bridger Baker said. “But I think if we just stick to what we know and stick to what we do well and execute that to the best of our abilities, we’ll be alright.”
The Broncs kick off with Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday.
At Tongue River, Hanson thinks Lovell is the perfect opening opponent for Friday.
“They’re a very traditional team,” Hanson said. “In the past, they have not been really fancy. They have not been spread-you-out. They’ve been punch-you-in the-mouth, play-action, off-tackle, two-back sets. Good, old-school, small-town football. I love the way Lovell plays.”
It’s a good litmus test for a team that finished 2-8 last season. Hanson likes this 2021 Eagles bunch, though, citing its size, speed, depth and effort.
“We’ve been watching a lot of film, trying to fix the mistakes we made last year,” senior Ryan McCafferty said. “Just overall, clean it up. Obviously, Week 1, we’ll be a little rusty, but we’ve got to do the best we can.”
Tongue River’s game against Lovell starts at 2 p.m.
At Big Horn, McLaughlin prefers the flexibility and control a scrimmage-style practice offers rather than a zero-week game. The varsity Rams will play against Buffalo’s varsity athletes for a while before the younger guys get an extended on-field look toward the end of the practice. McLaughlin and his coaching staff will script some plays, offensively and defensively.
“We have just talked about going out and competing, going out and overcoming some adversity, and going out and taking a shot,” McLaughlin said. “Let’s go for it. On defense, let’s be ballhawks. Let’s go out and tackle somebody. Offensively, let’s rally around each other and execute and celebrate each other’s success.”
The Rams begin their home scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We just need to see another varsity-level opponent,” McLaughlin said.