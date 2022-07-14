SHERIDAN — On July 17, the Sheridan High School Booster Club will host one of its primary fundraisers, the “Shootout Scramble” at The Powder Horn, and would like to encourage community participation and support.
According to Booster Club members, when you add up the years and the annual financial support the total is truly impressive. Some of the purchases from the SHS Booster Club during the 2021-22 school year include:
• $17,824 for various equipment
• $9,235 for out of season travel for teams
• $5,280 for uniforms
• $8,600 for student recognition including $8000 in scholarships
• $1500 was given to each program totaling $22,500.
In all the Booster Club spent over $70,000 during the 2021-22 school year, all for the benefit of the school's athletic programs and the pep band. Plaques, awards, senior nights and hospitality room expenses are supplemented yearly. When you walk into the high school and see the record boards and banners for the varsity sports and see the All-State action picture cut outs, you are seeing some of the work of the Booster Club.
During the past four years the club has participated in a scholarship fund from the proceeds of the 50/50 sales and from memorial donations amounting to $26,000 in scholarships given to deserving students.The club also maintains a “Hardship Fund” for student-athletes that need help with shoes, the cost of athletic camps and other needs. This fund also helps pay for the cost of transportation to summer camps.
Entry fee for the July 17 golf tournament is $125 per player and includes golf, cart, tournament souvenir and a meal. Sign-ups can be made by calling the Powder Horn Pro Shop at 307-672-5323. All 18 holes will have a pin prize including a hole-in-one opportunity to win an automobile donated by Fremont Toyota.
Each hole will spotlight generous tournament sponsors. Four-person teams will take off with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players can form their own teams or singles and groups of two or three will be placed together. Food will be provided at the conclusion of the tournament along with a few words from the coaches.
Non-golfers can attend and participate at the post-tournament program, meal and receive a souvenir for $25.
For those that want to take a more active role, the SHS Booster Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 5:15 p.m. in the high school front office and everyone is welcome.