SHERIDAN — Wind gusts. Rain. Neither of which were an issue for Samantha Spielman and the Sheridan golf teams Thursday and Friday.

The Sheridan High School boys and girls golf teams competed at the 4A East qualifiers at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course Thursday and Friday. Each team had to finish in the top four to advance to state. The Lady Broncs finished in first. The boys team came in third place. Sheridan head coach Joe Quinn said the winds picked up to 30-40 miles per hour Thursday. The golfers took a 10 minute break to let the winds pass through. The gusts weakened but remained throughout the day.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

