SHERIDAN — Wind gusts. Rain. Neither of which were an issue for Samantha Spielman and the Sheridan golf teams Thursday and Friday.
The Sheridan High School boys and girls golf teams competed at the 4A East qualifiers at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course Thursday and Friday. Each team had to finish in the top four to advance to state. The Lady Broncs finished in first. The boys team came in third place. Sheridan head coach Joe Quinn said the winds picked up to 30-40 miles per hour Thursday. The golfers took a 10 minute break to let the winds pass through. The gusts weakened but remained throughout the day.
“We needed a break, because the ball wouldn't stay on the green,” Quinn said. “We had kids putting up to the hole, and it would stop and roll back to them. But, I mean, we had some good scores and average scores. And that's going to happen when you have inclement weather like we had.”
Samantha Spielman stole the show with her school record breaking performance. Spielman shot a 69 Thursday, a new Sheridan record. Spielman also scored a 70 on Friday. Her combined score of 139 is a two-day school record as well.
“I just had to add the wind as another factor into where I was trying to hit. But the wind was really bad for only five holes,” Spielman said. “I think keeping the wind in mind helps me focus even more.”
Sheridan golfer Brock Owings didn’t perform his best in day one of the qualifier. Owings scored an 83 Thursday, a higher score than teammate Garrett Spielman’s 79. Owings battled Friday. He scored a 75 and tied Nash Coleman from Cheyenne East with a score of 158. Owings played a one-hole playoff to settle the score. Owings won the playoff round with a birdie and took first place. Garrett Spielman’s 163 was good for fourth place.
“It was really dumping on us in the last few holes,” Owings said. “I’m not really used to golfing in rain like that, but it doesn’t bother me.”
Owings is happy that he’ll also have his teammates competing at the state meet.
“Those guys always keep things entertaining,” Owings said. “It’ll be good to have them around. Without them, it would just be too plain.”
All five Lady Bronc golfers finished in the top 10. Camryn Wagner’s 168 score was fourth place in the girls competition. Gabi Wright came in fifth place. Shelbi Gardner was just three strokes behind in sixth place. Chloe Jorgensen’s 189 was good for ninth place.
Quinn is a first year head coach and is pleased with his teams’ performances at the qualifier.
“I’m happier than ever,” Quinn said. “It feels great. Both teams played better on day two. I’m very glad to take the whole group to state.”
Spielman said it’s been a good experience to have Quinn at the helm this season.
“He’s very organized and has a very good process. He'll be with you and help you and then he moves on to the next person. He focuses on everybody and personalizes it for everyone,” Spielman said.
The Sheridan golf teams are preparing for the state meet at Rock Springs Sept. 16-17. Quinn is having his golfers practice at The Powder Horn Golf Club this week to prepare for similar sand traps at Rock Springs. The less than ideal weather conditions weren’t an issue for the Broncs at the qualifiers. Sheridan hopes the sand traps won’t be a deterrent either.
