SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cheer team practices in a hallway above the athletic wing in a more ambiguous location than the gymnasiums. The work done there has paid off. 

Five Bronc cheerleaders have been named All-American: team captain Josilin Drog, Lydia Case, Ally Roque, Nicole Hunter and Jenna Ruble. Sheridan High School hosted a Universal Cheer Association camp in late July to have the opportunity to qualify. The cheerleaders did a dance, a cheer and a jump and had to collect 12 out of 15 points from a judge to claim All-American status. Five out of nine Sheridan cheerleaders qualified. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

