SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cheer team practices in a hallway above the athletic wing in a more ambiguous location than the gymnasiums. The work done there has paid off.
Five Bronc cheerleaders have been named All-American: team captain Josilin Drog, Lydia Case, Ally Roque, Nicole Hunter and Jenna Ruble. Sheridan High School hosted a Universal Cheer Association camp in late July to have the opportunity to qualify. The cheerleaders did a dance, a cheer and a jump and had to collect 12 out of 15 points from a judge to claim All-American status. Five out of nine Sheridan cheerleaders qualified.
Drog expressed she was surprised she made All-American status and was thrilled four other teammates joined her.
The All-American cheerleaders now have the opportunity to perform at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida, in November. The cheerleaders will host fundraising events this upcoming fall to raise for the trip.
“I’ve never been more east than Indianapolis, so this is exciting to have the opportunity to visit Florida,” Drog said.
Head coach Alli Thorne is in her second year at Sheridan High School. The Billings, Montana, native didn’t have the opportunity to host a UCA camp last year. Thomas recalls hearing there were two or three Sheridan cheerleaders about four years ago who qualified as All-American. To her knowledge, Sheridan has never qualified five cheerleaders.
Thorne likes many characteristics of her cheer team.
“They have such a willingness to try new things,” Thorne said. “When I came last year we only had four cheerleaders and by the end of the year, we built up to 12. This team helped build and grow the team with their attitudes and hard work. They’re all very good friends, which I think has a big impact on what we’re able to do as a team.”
The Bronc cheer team participates and performs in many community events such as parades, pep rallies and The Sheridan Press’ Tailgate Party Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Sheridan Press parking lot from 6-8 p.m.
Thorne hopes to build the team as the school year continues. She expressed joining the cheer team can have many advantages in a student’s growth.
“It’s a good way for a guy or gal to come out of their shell,” Thorne said. “It’s a way to get out of their comfort zone and perform in front of crowds. And to also show love for our high school and community as a whole. Everyone in Sheridan is supportive and we’re the face of school spirit in many ways.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.