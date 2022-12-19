Broncs1.jpg
Cael Hamrick delays his layup shot to avoid a block from a Cody defender Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Broncs won 62-51.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Broncs were less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss against Buffalo. They answered with a big win over Cody. 

The Sheridan High School boys basketball team defeated Cody 62-51 Saturday at home. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

