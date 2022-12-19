SHERIDAN — The Broncs were less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss against Buffalo. They answered with a big win over Cody.
The Sheridan High School boys basketball team defeated Cody 62-51 Saturday at home.
Head coach Jeff Martini learned that his team had some fight in them as they beat Cody, just hours after losing to the Bison. None of this year’s Bronc starters started last season.
“I think it shows that we have a little bit of grit to us,” Martini said. “I think yesterday we were pretty disheartened, losing that game to a team that we felt like we should have beat and didn’t. You never know how the kids are going to come back from things like that. But I thought our kids did a great job of showing some toughness.”
Sheridan found themselves trailing 12-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Broncs struggled to have long possessions as Cody was able to steal the ball away early in the game.
“We didn’t handle their half court trap very well,” Martini said. “We spent some time talking that over at halftime. We adjusted to it. When they put it on us in the second half, we did a great job of being more composed.”
It was the second quarter when Sheridan started to build a lead. Cael Hamrick and Garrett Spielman accounted for all of Sheridan’s 22 points scored in the second quarter.
Sheridan led Cody 32-23 at half.
The Broncs held on from there. Whenever Cody scored, Sheridan seemed to have an answer for it on the other end of the court.
Sheridan had a 10-point lead at the end of the quarter, winning 45-35.
Sheridan’s Jake Woodrow had a good showing in the last quarter of play, scoring seven points to maintain the lead.
Spielman led Sheridan with 23 points, and Hamrick was closely behind with 21 points.
“We played much better today than yesterday,” Martini said. “I think we were able to meet the ball. And I thought our defensive pressure was great. Last night, we didn’t have all those. We forced a lot (of shots.) I thought our guys battled every single possession. And that’s what we asked of them.”
The player’s felt great about the bounce-back as well.
“We definitely had to bounce back after the loss to Buffalo,” Hamrick said. “It felt good to play together and play well for all four quarters because this year we’ve struggled on starting a game strong.”
Spielman described the win as “relieving.”
“The Buffalo game was kind of an emotional loss. But then we had another chance to come back and get a win. The coaches got us ready right away after the Buffalo game and said we were coming back the next day. And so we just had to get our minds ready to play another game,” Spielman said.
The Broncs next play Evanston Friday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at a tournament in Cheyenne.
The Lady Broncs also played Cody at home, losing 58-43. Sheridan was competitive in the first quarter as they trailed by just one point, losing 12-11 at the first buzzer.
Sheridan struggled to control their possessions. The Lady Fillies pressed and forced many turnovers through the game. Cody led at half 28-19.
The Lady Fillies knocked down many shots in the third quarter to extend their lead 43-29 with a quarter remaining.
The Lady Broncs showed heart and grit as they battled in the fourth quarter, but Cody also scored their fair share of buckets as well.
Sheridan started their season 4-0, but its losses to Buffalo Friday night and to Cody has the Lady Broncs at a 4-2 record.
The Lady Broncs next face Evanston Friday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. in a tournament in Cheyenne.