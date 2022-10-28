SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs football team easily handled the Laramie Plainsmen in the first round of 4A football playoffs Friday night, winning 52-27.
The Broncs set the tone early, scoring less than 30 seconds into the game. The Broncs rarely let off the gas pedal throughout the rest of the night, adding two more scores in the first quarter, including a nearly 80-yard return from Mathew Ketner.
While the Broncs weren’t perfect, fumbling twice before the halfway point of the second quarter, the mistakes didn’t cost them.
The Broncs went into halftime up 28-0 and didn’t allow the Plainsmen to score until there were about seven minutes left in the third quarter, when the score became 35-7.
As SHS pulled its starters, the Plainsmen gained some momentum but never threatened the Broncs victory.
Sheridan will host Cheyenne Central Nov. 4 for the semifinals.