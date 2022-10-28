SHS football
Sheridan's Mathew Ketner (1) runs 78-yards for a touchdown against Laramie Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Sheridan leveled Laramie 56-27.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs football team easily handled the Laramie Plainsmen in the first round of 4A football playoffs Friday night, winning 52-27.

The Broncs set the tone early, scoring less than 30 seconds into the game. The Broncs rarely let off the gas pedal throughout the rest of the night, adding two more scores in the first quarter, including a nearly 80-yard return from Mathew Ketner.

