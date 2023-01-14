SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs wrestling team is on the rise and beginning to be a force to be reckoned with for most teams.
The Sheridan girls wrestling team took second place out of 12 teams at the Newcastle Dogie Invitational Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association has sanctioned wrestling for girls and this season is the first in the Cowboy State.
Most of the girls had no experience in the sport before joining the team said head coach Tyson Shatto.
“These girls are so brave to be willing to step out on the mat,” assistant coach Marcie Lane said. “I'm just so proud of them for putting in the effort and being willing to do that because it takes a lot of courage to be the first of anything and they're stepping up to the plate and they're representing Sheridan well.”
The Lady Broncs had three first place individual winners Friday night: Paityn Covolo, Becca Oetken and Jada Bohm.
Covolo’s performance was a milestone victory as it was the first time receiving first place in high school. She had limited wrestling experience in middle school.
“It feels good,” Colovo said of winning the 135 weight class. “It gives me confidence. I think it shows that I’ve grown a lot. You just have to stick your mind to it and keep on fixing things that you need to work on and get after it.”
Coach Lane has witnessed growth in Covolo and expressed she’s built a leadership role within the squad.
“I think she's kind of coming out as a leader amongst the team. She has high standards for herself and that's echoed throughout the team,” Lane said.
Oetken took first place in the 190 weight class.
“Becca (Oetken) brings joy to our team. I mean, every time you see her she's smiling. She's uplifting and positive and she’s said, ‘I've never won anything before.’ It’s fun to see her succeed.”
Bohm won the 235 weight class.
“I think (Bohm) has gained a ton of confidence with wrestling. I think she's had so much success, that anything to do with wrestling she's great at. I think that's helped lift our whole team to show she's new at something but has put in the work and effort. You’re going to have success if you do that. So, she's kind of leading by example for our whole team,” Lane said.
Lane has seen a significant improvement from all the Lady Bronc wrestlers since their first practice on Nov. 21, 2022.
“It's been so much fun to watch and to see because I mean, from day one, they're like, ‘I can't do this.’ They have had their minds changed,” Lane said. “All the hard work has turned into confidence and they know that they're being consistent in practices and that's going to pay off on the mat. They’ve grown so much to this point in the season. We still have a lot more to do. We have a lot of areas that we need to work on and improve but they're taking it in stride.”
