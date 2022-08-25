SHERIDAN — Coaches only know so much about their team before practices start. As for Sheridan girls swimming coach Brent Moore, he likes what he sees.

“I can’t help but to be excited. I’m a lot more optimistic about our season. I thought our numbers would be lower than they are. We’ve got good numbers. And then the girls that we have, know what they’re doing. We’re not teaching swimming lessons. We’ve got kids who know how to swim, and we’re just teaching them to compete and do the right thing. It’s been a great group so far.”

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

