SHERIDAN — Coaches only know so much about their team before practices start. As for Sheridan girls swimming coach Brent Moore, he likes what he sees.
“I can’t help but to be excited. I’m a lot more optimistic about our season. I thought our numbers would be lower than they are. We’ve got good numbers. And then the girls that we have, know what they’re doing. We’re not teaching swimming lessons. We’ve got kids who know how to swim, and we’re just teaching them to compete and do the right thing. It’s been a great group so far.”
Moore struggles to put a pin on what the ceiling is for his team but expressed it has been raised just three practices into the season.
“These girls are capable of a lot. I’ve seen some of them do things that I never expected them to do. Hopefully they see that in themselves,” Moore said.
The Lady Broncs return an All-State athlete in Olivia Dannhaus. Dannhaus has big expectations for herself in her senior season, but ultimately wants to seize the day and enjoy her passion of swimming.
“I just want to enjoy the moment and make more connections within the team, because we have a lot of new girls this year. We have a big team. Hopefully the team can make it further than we have in the past,” Dannhaus said.
Moore will rely on the group of five seniors to set the tone for the rest of the swimmers.
“Our role as seniors is to make it enjoyable for the underclassmen and be good role models, we need to set the example of working hard,” Jaylynn Morgan said.
The group of seniors expressed a need for more camaraderie and bonding than what they’ve had in the past.
“I think more of a family connection would be good for our team,” senior Alexa Rambur said.
Swimming may not have the community appeal that football has, but there is no doubt the sport takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication. The Sheridan swimming team has eight practices a week. There are many overnight meets in season, that’s a 20-hour week in the pool, which rivals any part time job.
“That commitment to mornings scares some kids off, unfortunately,” Moore said.
The payoff from a health perspective is worth the commitment alone, according to coach Moore.
“It’s awesome,” Moore said. “It’s body transforming. That’s one of the greatest things about the sport is the number of calories you lose. I made the mistake one time of saying you can eat whatever you want. It wasn’t a great thing to say because they were eating a bunch of fast food and sugary foods, which is bad fuel. But they really could eat essentially whatever they want. I mean, they’re burning so many calories every day that they go from a 2,000-calorie base to 6,000.”
The Sheridan girls swim team starts its season Aug. 26 at the Gillette Relays. The first home meet will occur Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. The Lady Broncs are hoping their hard work earns them a right to the state championship in early November in Laramie.
