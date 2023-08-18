SHERIDAN — Eight practices per week, early mornings, late nights — such is the life of Sheridan High School swimmers, who are already ramping up preparations for the fall season.
Head swim coach Brent Moore said the girls’ program is on the upswing this season despite a smaller team, which consists of 13 swimmers and one diver. Overall experience levels vary widely, but Moore said every athlete on the team is enthusiastic and driven.
“It's a smaller group. We’ve just had this downtrend in numbers, so I'm hoping this is the valley of it and they'll start to swing back up,” Moore said. “The experience level kind of runs the gamut. We've got juniors who are brand new, we have some freshmen who … actually have some good experience, and then some pretty good seniors that will be back.”
Moore said exceptional girls to watch for this year include senior diver Emily Walton, senior Ivanna Skydan, freshman Hannah Mowry and freshman Kortney Fackrell.
“I’m really just excited to see their personal improvement, and then see how that translates to how we can stack up against some larger programs like Laramie and Cheyenne,” he said.
The team’s first practice was Monday, and Moore said he noticed several swimmers are already in good shape from working out on their own over the summer. This early in the season, he said he tends to help swimmers focus on the fundamentals so they’re ready to “get after it” and eventually practice harder later on — though he noted the team typically rests their bodies and muscles before state and conference meets.
Assistant coach Adam Martin said he’s always been impressed with the time and effort SHS swimmers put into the sport. He said they typically spend around 20 hours per week swimming — and that doesn’t include weekend meets.
“They have to be super dedicated. We practice a lot, we work out a lot … so we recognize that it makes a huge commitment for them,” Martin said. “Right now we’re just kind of feeling out what the girls' goals are as far as what they want to try to race, and what kind of progress they think they can make.”
Moore echoed similar sentiments. He said even though the season is still in its early stages, he’s already seeing the team bond with each other and aim for excellence.
“I just love those moments where they can pump their fist at the end of the race … and touch the wall, put their hands in the air and feel good about what they've done. That's what we're looking for all the time,” Moore said. “You just love to see when that work pays off.”
The girls finished in sixth place at last year’s state meet, and hope to continue building up enough momentum to see success at the 4A state and conference meets. The team’s first meet will be Aug. 25 in Laramie.
