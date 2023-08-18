SHERIDAN — Eight practices per week, early mornings, late nights — such is the life of Sheridan High School swimmers, who are already ramping up preparations for the fall season.

Head swim coach Brent Moore said the girls’ program is on the upswing this season despite a smaller team, which consists of 13 swimmers and one diver. Overall experience levels vary widely, but Moore said every athlete on the team is enthusiastic and driven.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you