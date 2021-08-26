SHERIDAN — If the Sheridan High School girls swim and dive team had its choice, One Direction would play over the loud speakers at every practice.
Or maybe “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.
“We are a musical team,” senior swimmer Sydney Black said. “And we’re pretty tight.”
But oftentimes, head coach Brent Moore controls the tunes. So at practice Aug. 20, there were no One Direction songs. No Spice Girls.
“Brent’s not the biggest fan (of One Direction),” senior diver Maggie Moseley said to a chorus of laughs.
Regardless, the Lady Broncs are having fun. After COVID-19 sawed through a lot of their good vibes last year, they’re happy to be back and competing at a high level again.
“They’re more positive,” Moore said. “I think their attitude coming into this year is, ‘Hey, we learned a lot last year. Let’s make sure we don’t make the same mistakes we did and press on.’”
Last year, swim meets weren’t allowed to house more than 80 athletes in the same room, and each competitor was allowed to bring just two guests. To accommodate the regulations, the Lady Broncs’ conference was chopped in half, splitting into two three-team leagues. They won their conference and placed eighth in the state, but the achievements felt a little flat.
Moore said his team didn’t always seem focused.
“With the spectator limits we had, it was really hard to get fired up,” Moore said. “And then we never had a meet where we were truly pushed by all the best being together in the same place.”
Now, they’re back and hoping for a more normal fall.
After losing only three seniors after last season, this year’s team includes 15 swimmers and two divers. Four of them are seniors. The goal this fall, especially for the seniors, is to have their best season ever and leave their mark on the program.
“And overall, just having fun,” senior swimmer Abbie Walton said.
They’re doing that right now. And the singing is contagious.
“We’re all singing,” Black said to another ensemble of laughs. “Every time we’re all together or on the wall, we’re just jamming out.”
Sometimes, they have themes. Wednesdays aren’t just Wednesdays. They’re Western Wednesdays, when the Lady Broncs blare country music at practice. But they’re almost always locked in.
Moore said his swimmers and divers get competitive with each other at practice every day.
“I feel like it’s going to be a fun year,” Moseley said. “I have a good feeling about it. It’s [the seniors’] last year together, and I feel like we’re all going to do some good stuff. We’ve all been training hard all summer.”
Sheridan’s season runs through the state meet, which is set for the first weekend of November. It hosts its own Sheridan Invitational Sept. 25.
“My goal is truly that they get better together,” Moore said. “... And the girls are just fired up and really want to do well and improve and keep moving up, which is awesome.”